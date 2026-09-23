Limited-run Mercedes-AMG G 63 Offroad Pro launched in India at ₹3.80 crore

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has launched its first Offroad Pro variant of the AMG G63, popularly called the ‘G-Wagen’ at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹3.80 crore. Positioned as the first off-road-focused iteration of the performance SUV offered in India, the limited-run model adds specialised hardware and styling elements to the standard AMG G63.

Mercedes-AMG G63 Offroad Pro: Performance

The G63 Offroad Pro continues to use the 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine. paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system and an integrated starter-generator, developing 585 hp of peak power output and 850 Nm of peak torque. The mild-hybrid system can provide an additional 20.1 hp of power when required. Mercedes-AMG claims the SUV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.4 seconds, while its top speed is electronically restricted to 240 kmph.

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Mercedes-AMG G63 Offroad Pro: Exterior and interior

The Offroad Pro gets several styling changes that differentiate it from the standard G63. These include AMG-specific bumpers, stainless-steel inserts, dedicated AMG badging and other exterior detailing. The cabin further features Mercedes-Benz’s latest MBUX NTG7 infotainment system, with two 12.3-inch displays. Connectivity features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, augmented-reality navigation and multiple USB-C ports.

The interior is finished with Nappa leather upholstery and ambient lighting, while the audio system is a Burmester 3D surround sound setup with 18 speakers and a 760W output. Safety and driver assistance equipment includes Active Brake Assist, Lane Keeping Assist and a 360-degree camera system.

Mercedes-AMG G63 Offroad Pro: Off-road hardware

The G63 Offroad Pro retains AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive and gets AMG Active Ride Control suspension with active roll stabilisation. The system allows drivers to adjust suspension stiffness across three settings depending on the terrain. Mercedes-AMG says the setup is designed to improve wheel articulation, traction and stability when driving off-road. The SUV also gets an off-road interface that displays information including vehicle position, compass direction, altitude, steering angle, tyre pressure and differential-lock status.

Another feature is the Transparent Hood function. Using cameras, the system creates a virtual view of the area beneath the front of the SUV, helping the driver identify obstacles that may otherwise remain hidden from view. The Offroad Pr also introduces AMG Traction Pro, which works with the Rock and Sand drive modes to optimise traction by controlling braking force at individual wheels. The system offers seven levels of locking effect, allowing drivers to adjust the setup according to terrain conditions.

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Mercedes-AMG G63 Offroad Pro: Equipment and wheels

The SUV is equipped with a Professional roof luggage rack featuring integrated aluminium panels and a rear access ladder. These additions are intended to provide additional carrying capacity for expedition and off-road equipment. The G63 Offroad Pro rides on exclusive 20-inch AMG five-twin-spoke alloy wheels finished in matte black. They are wrapped in 275/50 R20 tyres and are specific to this variant. With its additional off-road hardware, specialised suspension setup and exclusive equipment, the Mercedes-AMG G63 Offroad Pro adds a more terrain-focused character to the performance-oriented G-Class range in India.

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