Limited-run Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale brings back the gated manual

Italian luxury automaker Ferrari has unveiled the limited-edition Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale, introducing a modern interpretation of the classic manual driving experience while retaining the performance of its naturally aspirated V12 grand tourer, blending Ferrari's traditional analogue driving philosophy with advanced by-wire technology.

Ferrari has unveiled the limited-edition 12Cilindri Manuale with an 830hp V12, innovative Manuale by-Wire system, redesigned driver-focused cabin and production capped at 1,499 units, celebrating analogue driving with modern technology

Ferrari 12 Cilindri Manuale: Engine and Transmission

The Manuale retains the standard 12Cilindri's naturally aspirated 6.5L V12 producing 830 hp and revving to 9,500 rpm. Additionally, the Ferrari 12Cilindri boasts a top speed exceeding 340 kmph, with it accelerating from 0 to 100 in approximately three seconds. Interestingly, the car is equipped with a newly developed Manuale by-Wire system. Rather than fitting a conventional manual gearbox, Ferrari has engineered an electronic gear selection system that replicates the feel of a traditional manual transmission while working alongside the brand's eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale: Manuale by-Wire

Developed entirely in Maranello, the system consists of a newly designed gear lever, clutch-by-wire pedal, dedicated control electronics and revised transmission software, allowing drivers to enjoy manual gear changes without compromising precision, durability or everyday usability. The Manuale by-Wire setup enables drivers to shift manually through six forward gears and reverse, while also offering a fully automatic mode when convenience is preferred. Ferrari says the system has been calibrated to recreate the tactile sensations, resistance and mechanical feedback associated with Ferrari manual transmissions. The company even developed dedicated acoustic feedback to replicate the characteristic sounds of traditional gear engagement.

Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale Gated Manual

The redesigned clutch pedal, using position sensors and a mechanical load simulation system, recreates the progressive resistance of a conventional clutch while electronically controlling the dual-clutch transmission. Drivers must coordinate clutch operation with throttle inputs, making smooth shifts dependent on proper timing. Incorrect inputs can result in familiar manual-driving characteristics such as jerky gear changes or even engine stalls, further enhancing driver involvement.

Not only that, but Ferrari has also eliminated steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, placing complete emphasis on the physical interaction between the driver, gear lever and clutch pedal, with the system supporting classic driving techniques such as heel-and-toe downshifts.

Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale: Interior

The interior of the Ferrari 12Cilinderi Manuale receives a comprehensive redesign centred around the manual driving experience. The centre console features a modern interpretation of Ferrari's iconic open-gate shifter, complete with an aluminium gear knob displaying illuminated gear positions and driving modes. The three-pedal layout, revised centre tunnel and driver-focused ergonomics have all been developed to maximise engagement while preserving the luxurious ambience expected from Ferrari's flagship front-engined grand tourer.

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Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale: Limited Units

Production of the Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale will be limited to just 1,499 units, a number chosen to honour the displacement of Ferrari's first V12 engine introduced in 1947. Exclusive styling details include laser-etched badging, forged five-spoke alloy wheels, special Tailor Made personalisation options, bespoke interior finishes and subtle design references to the legendary Ferrari 365 GTB4.

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