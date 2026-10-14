⁠Limited-run BMW M2 xDrive Turbo Edition bookings commence

German luxury automaker BMW has commenced bookings for the first-ever limited-run M2 xDrive Turbo Edition in India, a special model inspired by the iconic 1973 BMW 2002 Turbo. This marks the first special edition, limited-run BMW M2 arriving in India after its launch in 2023.

BMW has opened bookings for the limited-run M2 xDrive Turbo Edition in India, featuring retro-inspired styling, carbon-fibre elements, a 480 bhp six-cylinder engine and a 3.7-second sprint

BMW M2 xDrive Turbo Edition: Exterior Design

The BMW M2 xDrive Turbo Edition is finished exclusively in Alpine White and features several design elements inspired by the original BMW 2002 turbo, including hand-painted BMW Motorsport stripes, a black power dome and the distinctive reversed ‘turbo’ lettering on the bonnet.

Other highlights include a bespoke ‘turbo’ emblem positioned beneath the M2 badge, M stripes running across the bonnet, a carbon-fibre roof and a carbon-fibre tailgate. The rear features a carbon-fibre spoiler, while optional 19-inch front and 20-inch rear M Performance forged wheels in Gold Bronze add to the car's exclusive appearance.

BMW M2 xDrive Turbo Edition: Interior and Performance

Inside, the special edition gets M Carbon bucket seats, an M Alcantara steering wheel and carbon-fibre interior trim. An exclusive ‘turbo’ badge integrated into the centre cupholder cover further distinguishes the cabin from the standard model.

Under the hood, it is powered by a 3.0L six-cylinder engine producing 480 bhp, with the company claiming a 0 to 100 kmph acceleration time of 3.7 seconds. The electronically limited top speed stands at 250 kmph. Buyers opting for the M Driver's Package can increase the top speed to 285 kmph.

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