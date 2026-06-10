Limited-edition McLaren Artura 1000GP breaks cover, gets bespoke livery

McLaren Automotive has revealed the limited-edition McLaren Artura 1000GP by MSO, a special model created to mark McLaren Racing’s 1,000th Formula 1 Grand Prix start, which will take place at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix.

The commemorative Artura celebrates one of the most significant milestones in McLaren Racing’s history. Once the Monaco race begins, McLaren will become only the second Formula 1 team to reach the 1,000-race mark. Over the course of its F1 journey, the team has secured 10 Constructors’ World Championship titles and more than 200 Grand Prix victories.

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Inspired by Monaco race car

The Artura 1000GP by MSO draws visual inspiration from the special livery used on the McLaren MCL40 Formula 1 car. The design mirrors the appearance of the race machine that will be driven by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

McLaren Special Operations (MSO) has developed a bespoke exterior finish for the car. A prominent “1000GP" graphic extends across the bonnet, lower body sides and wing mirror casings. Additional detailing includes a contrasting pinstripe on the front splitter and rear diffuser, a styling element influenced by McLaren’s historic racing liveries.

The bespoke side graphics and heritage-inspired detailing distinguish the McLaren Artura 1000GP by MSO from the standard model.

Cabin showcasing McLaren's history

Inside the cabin, the special edition receives a dedication plaque finished in a bespoke metallic papaya colour. The plaque serves as a reminder of McLaren Racing’s landmark achievement and the decades of competition that led to it.

The company says the car is intended to reflect the determination and resilience that have shaped the racing team through its history. The model pays tribute not only to the milestone itself but also to the people and teamwork behind every race start.

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“Racing and road cars have always been shaped by the same mindset at McLaren, and the McLaren Artura 1000GP by MSO celebrates that shared foundation. It reflects the environment Bruce created - an environment built on collective ambition, engineering excellence and a unified approach to progress. Through this shared purpose, our teams continue to craft vehicles that carry his spirit forward. The McLaren Artura 1000GP by MSO is a testament to that legacy and offers our clients a meaningful connection to the MCL40 in a milestone moment," said Nick Collins, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Group Holdings

Racing heritage

McLaren’s origins trace back to 1963, when Bruce McLaren established his own racing team with a small independent group and a focus on speed, collaboration and continuous improvement. More than 60 years later, those principles continue to influence both the company’s motorsport and road-car operations.

The Artura 1000GP by MSO has been created as a road-going tribute to that legacy and to a milestone few Formula 1 teams have achieved.

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