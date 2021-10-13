Limited edition Suzuki Ignis in Red and White is sportier than existing model

Maruti Suzuki Ignis, which is sold by the Japanese car brand globally, has received a special edition in Europe. Suzuki has launched the Ignis Red and White Edition cars, limited to just 100 units, in Spain.

The limited edition Ignis Red and White are characterised by the exterior colour scheme which includes pearly white with red accents and red with black accents.

The rear-view mirrors and the rear gills that are located on the C-pillar also get colour accents to give it a sportier look than the standard models available globally, including in India.

The colour theme maintains continuity inside the cabin too, with red accents on the lower part of the centre console, the air vents or the armrests. The steering wheel gets multifunction controls, bluetooth and USB connectivity among other features.

The limited edition Suzuki Ignis Red and White stands on a set of 16-inch wheels and is offered with all-wheel drive system as well. Under the hood is a 1.2-litre Dualjet engine with Mild-Hybrid technology, which yields 83 hp of power and 107 Nm of torque. The Ignis Red & White is also available with AllGrip Auto all-wheel drive.

In the safety section, the most prominent driving assistance systems include Dual Camera Brake Support, with predictive braking control, lane departure alert or anti-fatigue alert, as well as adding front, side and curtain airbags for both rows.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis is expected to get a facelift version soon in India. Currently, the model is sold at a starting price of ₹5.02 lakh (ex-shoroom) and goes up to ₹7.53 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Alpha 1.3-litre automatic with dual tone.

The facelift Ignis that will hit the Indian markets is expected to get a 1.2-litre four-cylinder BS 6 compliant petrol engine. The engine is likely to come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and an automatic transmission as well. The engine is capable of generating maximum power of 83bhp and 113Nm of peak torque.