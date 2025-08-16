Lexus unveils Sport Concept at Monterey Car Week

Copyright © HT Media Limited
In a bold and unexpected reveal at The Quail: A MotorSports Gathering during Monterey Car Week, Lexus stripped back the curtain on its Sport Concept—a sleek, two-door coupe that feels less like a concept and more like a design manifesto for the brand’s performance future
The Sport Concept embodies a low-slung, wide-hipped silhouette, complete with a fastback profile, prominent rear fenders, a contoured roofline, and a dynamic active rear wing.
Its front-end styling features the distinctive L-signature daytime running lights and a backlit Lexus badge, while the rear flaunts a full-width LED light bar, mesh inserts, and diffuser treatment that subtly echo the iconic LFA.
Design cues evoke both the LFA’s intensity and the LC’s elegance, blending heritage with forward-looking flair.
While Lexus hasn’t released full technical specs, the concept appears rooted in serious performance. Reports say a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout, underpinned by a twin-turbo V-8 mated to a rear transaxle gearbox, suggesting a concentrated weight balance and track-ready dynamics.
Design details—like the engine set well behind the front axle, large cooling vents, and hidden exhaust outlets—reinforce the track-bred engineering theme.
This concept is closely tied to the Toyota GR GT3 race car prototype first teased in 2022. That track-focused machine and its road-going counterpart—both seen in camouflage at the Goodwood Festival of Speed—bear striking resemblance to this Lexus concept, suggesting a shared lineage.
Enthusiasts have interpreted the concept as not just a spiritual successor to the LFA, but perhaps the tip of a multi-tiered performance strategy: a GT3 racer, a Toyota-branded performance coupe, and this high-design, luxury-focused Lexus halo.
Although Lexus remains tight-lipped about launch details, the concept’s rapid public debut and camouflaged sibling’s appearances hint that a production model could arrive within a couple of years—possibly by 2026 or 2027.
Industry whispers even point to a hybridized twin-turbo V-8 powertrain, echoing both modern efficiency trends and performance heritage
