Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Cars Lexus reveals Electrified Sport Concept, previews a suave EV successor of LFA

Lexus reveals Electrified Sport Concept, previews a suave EV successor of LFA

The Lexus Electrified Sport Concept is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in less than two seconds.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Feb 2022, 08:43 PM
Lexus Electrified Sport Concept draws design inspiration from LFA.

Toyota-owned luxury car marquee Lexus has revealed its Electrified Sport Concept that shows a sleek electric sports coupe with inspiration from the LFA. As the automaker claims, the Lexus Electrified Sport Concept has been designed to preview an electric supercar with the ‘secret sauce’ from the LFA.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Lexus Ls
3456 cc|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)|Automatic (CVT)
₹ 1.91 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Lexus Rx
3456 cc|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)|Automatic (CVT)
₹ 1.04 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Lexus Es
2487 cc|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)|Automatic (CVT)
₹ 56.55 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Lexus Lx
5663 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 2.33 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Lexus Nx
2494 cc|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)|Automatic (CVT)
₹ 58.2 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Lexus probably indicated the driving characteristics of the LFA, which has inspired the Electrified Sports Concept.

The concept comes showing an aggressively designed luxury sports coupe that features a long ventilated hood and a suave styling. The front fascia is sporty looking clearing the intentions of the carmaker. It loosely resembles the LFA.

The front fascia also gets a T-shaped air intake and a prominent air splitter for improved aerodynamic efficiency. The sleek and sharp LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights integrated into them are visible. The Lexus Electrified Sport Concept gets curvaceous bodywork and a contrasting black roof. Other key design elements include minimalist mirrors, ventilated front fenders, and lightweight wheels.

The car gets a high-performance braking system with red callipers. Moving to the rear profile, it gets a big-like appearance. The concept gets distinctive LED taillights and a ventilated bumper. Also, there is a black central insert with a vertical styling element.

The Lexus Electrified Sport Concept is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in less than two seconds, making it one of the fastest cars in the world. The coupe will be capable of running a range of more than 700 km on a single charge. The power source for this Lexus electric supercar will be a solid-state battery.

The Lexus LFA, which is inspiring this Electrified Sport Concept was one of the most admired cars from the luxury car brand. Despite being discontinued nearly a decade ago, the car is still celebrated by automobile enthusiasts.

First Published Date: 10 Feb 2022, 08:43 PM IST
TAGS: Lexus Lexus LFA electric car supercar electric vehicle EV electric mobility sportscar
Related Stories
Ferrari electric sports car patent offers a glimpse of its design and battery
10 Feb 2022
Lotus releases sketch of its first electric sports car
05 Feb 2022
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift teaser leaked showing LED headlamps design
04 Feb 2022
From phones to supercars: Qualcomm to power Ferraris of future
08 Feb 2022
Alfa Romeo Tonale breaks cover as brand's first ever plug-in hybrid electric car
09 Feb 2022
Mahindra XUV300 electric SUV launch date announced, to reveal full EV plan soon
10 Feb 2022
2022 Audi Q7 facelift SUV to launch today: Price expectations
03 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS