Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Home Auto Cars Lexus NX PHEV Offroad concept to debut at Tokyo Auto Salon

Lexus NX PHEV Offroad concept  to debut at Tokyo Auto Salon

The Lexus NX PHEV Offroad concept is based on NX 450h+.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Jan 2022, 11:04 AM
The Lexus concept vehicles are claimed to have been inspired by nature.

Japanese luxury carmaker Lexus is all set to unveil its NX PHEV Offroad concept at the Tokyo Auto Salon. The automaker will also unveil its hydrogen engine equipped ROV concept at the event, informed Lexus in a release.

(Also Read: Lexus India appoints Naveen Soni as President with effect from January 1)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Lexus Nx
2494 cc|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)|Automatic (CVT)
₹ 58.2 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Glc
1991 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 58.6 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Volvo Xc60
1969 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 61.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Lexus Es
2487 cc|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)|Automatic (CVT)
₹ 56.55 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Lexus Rx
3456 cc|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)|Automatic (CVT)
₹ 1.04 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Lexus Ls
3456 cc|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)|Automatic (CVT)
₹ 1.91 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The automaker claims that the NX PHEV Offroad concept comes as a customisation concept and is inspired by an adventurous lifestyle. On the other hand, the ROV concept comes connecting nature with a unique driving experience unlike any passenger car, claims the luxury car brand owned by Toyota.

The automaker also claims that both these concepts have been designed and developed pursuing a balance of exhilarating driving with a fun, refined lifestyle while living in harmony with nature. Lexus will also showcase other models at the event that includes a 1/3 scale Lexus aircraft model developed by Yoshihide Muroya, who will participate in the World Championship Air Race this year.

Lexus also said that these concept vehicles come embodying the automaker's efforts to realize a carbon-neutral society, expand customer choices, challenge to suggest diversifying and expanding lifestyles, and provide new values that exceed expectations. It further added that these concepts have been developed with an aim to balance the refined lifestyle and driving pleasure that cars provide while living in harmony with nature.

The Lexus NX PHEV Offroad concept is based on the automaker's first PHEV vehicle that went on sale in November 2021, the NX 450h+. The concept gets BEV and PHEV modes that is claimed to offer refined driving performance and excellent environmental performance while reducing CO2 emissions. It is also claimed to offer reliable driving performance powered by an electric motor on low-friction roads. The body of the concept gets a customized bronze and matte black paint scheme. It gets all-terrain large tyres. The ROV Concept gets a compact body and it is the first Lexus vehicle to use a hydrogen engine, claims the automaker.

First Published Date: 14 Jan 2022, 11:04 AM IST
TAGS: Lexus Lexus NX luxury cars concept cars
Related Stories
Hyundai Mobis showcases concept vehicles with 90-degree rotating wheels at CES
09 Jan 2022
2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift SUV debuts with new features
12 Jan 2022
2022 Honda Step WGN minivan debuts with boxy design, spacious interior
10 Jan 2022
Renault Kiger loses most affordable sub-compact SUV crown to Nissan Magnite
10 Jan 2022
Tesla Model S Plaid gets track mode via over-the-air update
09 Jan 2022
Mercedes EQS EV launch confirmed for 2022, to be locally produced
12 Jan 2022
Skoda Kodiaq facelift to get this segment-first feature along with drive modes
07 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS