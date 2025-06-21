Lexus NX 350h Overtrail Review: For the sophisticated adventurer

Launched in April 2024, the Lexus NX 350h Overtrail blends luxury with a mild adventurous streak. With its unique Moon Desert paint and trim exclusive features, this hybrid SUV aims to be more than just a luxurious commuter.

The Lexus nametag has always been synonymous with craftsmanship and performance, and the Lexus NX 350h does not hesitate to showcase that pedigree at all. We got our hands on the Overtrail trim, which slots right in between the lineup, under the F-Sport and Luxury trims and above the Exquisite, priced at ₹71.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

This Japanese SUV reveals its character gradually, from bold design choices to surprising driving behaviour. But does it really prove all that it claims? Here's our in-depth take after testing the car for over 1,000 km over 4 days.

Lexus NX 350h Overtrail Review: Design and exterior highlights

The design of the NX 350h is one of the biggest talking points out of all things. Built by design veterans called ‘Takumi’ masters, the car features a contrast of sharp lines blended with soft curves. At first glance, the car feels unique and stands out from regular traffic. Looking closely, you will see ample use of triangles all around the exterior. The front gets the iconic Lexus grille as well as familiarly shaped headlamps that resemble winged eyes, flanked by wide, muscular fenders. This makes the car look bold yet beautiful at the same time.

The fascia of the car blends beauty aling with boldness.

Moving on towards the rear, the SUV gets a slightly sloping roof with a rear quarter glass that swoops out into a triangle. The car becomes slimmer at the rear and is less angular. This makes it look more mature, handsome and the connected tail lamp makes the car look modern without trying.

The exclusive metallic ‘Moon Desert’ paint shade of the Overtrail trim tends to have a polarising effect; some will love it while others have called it ugly, without any filter. However, you realise the beauty of the paint shade after you’ve spent some time with it. Another perk is how well the paint hides dust due to its earthy shade, even after long stints on unpaved roads.

Some other key elements which are only available on the Overtrail edition include blacked out elements like the Spindle grille, door mirrors, door frames and door belt moulding, roof rails and outside door handles. The alloys have also been blacked out to take on the rough terrains and there are now meatier profile tyres, which helped in improving the overall ride quality over unpaved roads.

Lexus NX 350h Overtrail Review: Interior

The interior of the NX 350h is one of the most well-put-together cabins ever. The fit and finish of materials and, most importantly, attention to consumer convenience enhance the luxury quotient you experience inside the SUV. The driver gets the most attention in the car with the infotainment screen tilted towards them and most of the car’s controls well within reach without having to add in extra effort.

The steering-mounted controls, for example, feature buttons with a touch sensor that recognises if the thumb is placed onto a certain button. When a finger is placed on the button, it is highlighted on the heads-up display (HUD), allowing the driver to focus on the road even during operation. To activate the button, however, one needs to press it like a normal button, which gives proper feedback, and the functionality of each switch can be set according to your own choice too.

Another very interesting touch on the NX 350h is the soft opening and closing windows, making you feel respected in a very Japanese way. The car even prompts the driver when touching speeds above 100 kmph with a ‘Do you want to close all windows?’ message. This is convenience at its finest, rarely seen in other vehicles.

Even in its darker shade the interiors of the Lexus NX 350h Overtrail feel very luxurious.

At the centre of the dashboard is a large 14 inch touchscreen for infotainment, with the invaluable manual volume and pause/play rotating knob. However, going through all the functions of the vehicle on the infotainment and remembering what’s placed where requires a slight learning curve. Flanking this display on both lower edges are the controls for the dual zone climate-control system, also with rotational knobs and a small display at the centre of each knob, to display the temperature each side is currently set to.

Looking below the display on the centre console is the electronic shifter-type gear selector. There are also a few buttons which allow the driver to choose from EV mode, trail mode, and switch traction control on or off. The sound insulation inside the cabin is also commendable; the quietness can be gauged from the fact that the horn of the vehicle itself is barely audible in there. During our drive, we also found it oddly difficult to communicate with passengers seated in the back, even if the music volume was set to low.

Coming to the seats, they feature colours from a Monolith palette, and the front seats feel special with their electronic adjustments. The front seats also offer plenty of support to the person seated through corners and even the undulated patches of the road. The story starts getting a little cramped as we move towards the rear seats. These seats get a very comfortable recline angle along with enough room to seat three, but the passengers will crave a little more legroom when the front seats are pulled back.

The rear doors could open slightly wider to aid ingress and egress.

Spending some time at the rear also makes you hotter, quite literally! The car gets Eco air conditioning mode, which turns off airflow to the rear vents. But even with this setting turned off, the air conditioner blower could use some improvement in the rear seats.

Other features inside the cabin, like the wooden textured door trim exclusive to the Overtrail edition, the customisable ambient lighting and even the UV and IR cut panoramic sunroof make the environment much more habitable. A special shout-out goes to the subtle yet beautiful sounding alerts of the car for things like seat belt fastening and speed reminders.

Lexus NX 350h Overtrail Review: How does it drive?

The overall driving experience of the NX 350h condensed into a single word may very well be described as ‘exuberant’. Even with a CVT, the 1.8-tonne Japanese SUV gets a move on without any drama. Once you put your foot down, the engine growls to about 6000 rpm and stays there, making you feel energetic while the speedo gradually climbs the digits. You do not feel the rubber band effect of the CVT until you switch to Sport/Sport+ driving mode and demand a lot of performance from the transmission.

Power comes from a 4-cylinder, 2.5-litre hybrid, which is capable of putting out a combined 237 bhp at 6,000 rpm along with a total engine torque of 239 Nm from 4,300 to 4,500 rpm. There are two electric motors on the Overtrail variant, which make 270 Nm torque at the front and 121 Nm torque at the rear wheels, giving the NX an instant, grippy feel off the line and enabling EV-only climbs on modest gradients. This allows the SUV to tackle decently graded slopes even in EV mode. The instant torque from the motors assisting is also evident when you launch the car in Sport mode.

The SUV puts power down to all wheels thanks to its electric motors

The handling of the NX 350h is enhanced by its phenomenal suspension setup. Taking turns even on twisty mountain roads was easy as pie for this SUV, and body roll was very well contained as well. However, the car felt nervous while changing lanes at highway speeds. This could be due to the fact that the review unit which we received had a slight alignment issue, which is an issue that can be fixed, of course.

The Overtrail edition glides through rough patches with unexpected grace. The SUV didn't really bounce around much and surprised us with how well it can absorb most bumps. This is owed to the higher ground clearance of the Overtrail edition, built on Lexus's Light Duty Truck platform and the Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) system of the car. Part credit also goes to the chunky rubber sidewalls of the smaller-than-regular 18-inch alloys provided on the Overtrail variant.

The SUV takes on undulated roads with ease.

Braking on the NX 350 is not its strongest suit; it feels touchy at slower speeds, which we suspected is the regen kicking in a little too strongly, but it lacks confidence when you hit the pedal suddenly. The bonnet nosedive is not very prominent while braking, which helps the cause, but only to an extent. An emergency stop does require a decent amount of force on the brake pedal, which doesn't correspond with the initial touchiness, leaving you constantly adjusting your expectations.

Lexus NX 350h Overtrail Review: What can be better implemented?

Although the NX 350h checks all the boxes, nitpicking is crucial to perfect a product. Apart from the things mentioned above, there are still some more things which the NX 350h could be better at. For instance, the SUV's decent high-beam performance could be slightly improved. The car gets a walk-away locking system on the boot but not otherwise, which is a common feature on most modern vehicles. Taking the key out to lock the car manually with the key fob or touching the door handle to lock the car every time in 2025 feels tedious and takes away the ‘luxury’ quotient from the car.

Lexus NX 350h Overtrail Review: Verdict

The Lexus NX 350h Overtrail proves to be a very strong partner for most adventures. With the help of the hybrid system, the car can cover long distances, delivering great fuel efficiency. Apart from this, driving the vehicle in EV mode on the mountains keeps you guilt-free as compared to a traditional ICE-powered car, where you are leaving behind a huge carbon footprint. However, this is a benefit you only begin to appreciate once you’ve lived with an alternative-fuel vehicle. The SUV rides smoothly, and the suspension allows you to take on mild off-road trails as well as unpaved roads with comfort, making it suitable for the requirements of modern adventure seekers. The NX 350h Overtrail doesn’t clamour for attention, but earns your respect quietly over time. It is luxury with substance, built for those who value depth over dazzle.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: