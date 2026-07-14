Lexus LFA Concept, Toyota GR GT debuts at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Japanese automakers Toyota and Lexus took on the track at the Goodwood Festival of Speed recently with the LFA concept and GR GT models. The debut marked a milestone for both brands, with the trio attracting attention as they progressed from the Supercar Paddock presented by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office to tackle the iconic 1.86 km Hillclimb.

Toyota and Lexus showcased the GR GT, GR GT3 and electric LFA Concept at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, highlighting advanced combustion and EV performance technologies alongside their future motorsport and road car vision

Toyota GR GT Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Toyota GR GT, which was leading the display at the Festival of Speed, is a road-going performance coupe inspired by the company's motorsport expertise. Designed around Toyota's latest high-performance architecture, the model is powered by a newly developed 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with a single electric motor in a hybrid configuration producing approximately 641 hp of peak power and 850 Nm of peak torque.

The Toyota GR GT was accompanied by its racing counterpart, the GR GT3. Sharing the same fundamental powertrain and engineering philosophy, the GT3 variant has been purpose-built for competitive motorsport with a more aggressive racing specification. Notably, it becomes the first Toyota race car to feature an all-aluminium frame, a development aimed at reducing weight while maximising structural strength. Not only that, but the Toyota GR GT3 would not be equipped with the hybrid powertrain owing to the FIA GT3’s racing regulations complying with the Balance of Power. Running alongside its road-going sibling, the GR GT3 demonstrated the technological relationship between Toyota's production and motorsport programmes.

Also Read : MG to debut Wuling Starlight 560-based PHEV SUV on 16 July

Lexus LFA Concept Goodwood Festival of Speed

The all-electric Lexus LFA Concept with heavy camouflage also took to the track alongside the two Toyota performance cars. Moreover, the Lexus LFA Concept shares the same advanced performance architecture while representing the brand's future direction in electrified high-performance vehicles. Developed as a preview of Lexus' next-generation electric supercar, the concept combines EV technology with design elements and emotional appeal inspired by the iconic V10-powered Lexus LFA.

The Lexus LFA Concept features a lightweight construction designed to deliver agility comparable to the GR GT3. Lexus claims the concept targets a 0 to 100 kmph acceleration time of just over two seconds while offering a driving range exceeding approximately 645 km. Collectively, the three vehicles demonstrated Toyota and Lexus' commitment to developing both advanced internal combustion and electric performance technologies.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: