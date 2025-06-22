Lexus IS500 Climax Edition launched in Japan as final V8 sedan, limited to 500 units

Lexus has unveiled what is likely its last V8-powered sedan—the IS 500 Climax Edition, a limited-production product for the Japan ES e market. With just 500 units planned, this edition is a farewell to the brand's legendary naturally aspirated V8 engine during this time of global electrification. Priced at ¥9,500,000 (or around ₹51.2 lakh), this premium model brings a refined blend of performance enhancements and styling upgrades. Scheduled to arrive in Japanese showrooms in August 2025, the Climax Edition is for collectors and enthusiasts who want a part of Lexus' high-revving heritage.

Lexus IS500 Climax Edition: Design

Visually, the IS500 Climax Edition distinguishes itself through a distinctive Neutrino Grey exterior paint finish that integrates metallic flakes into a pale grey base, presenting the sedan with an understated but aggressive look. Lexus defines the color as a visual depiction of "sporty, speedy driving." Adding to its stance are 19-inch forged BBS alloy wheels in matte black, designed to combine lightweight construction with high structural stiffness.

Inside, the cabin receives a radical facelift with two-tone red and black interior trim. L-tex faux leather and Ultrasuede are applied throughout the seats, door trim, and console by Lexus, with red seatbelts and red-trimmed Ultrasuede garnish adding to the sport-luxury ambiance. Textured leather is used for the steering wheel and gear knob to remind one of Lexus's trademark premium build quality. Subtle branding elements—like a dedicated Climax Edition startup animation, laser-etched analogue clock, and badged door sills—add to the exclusivity.

Lexus IS500 Climax Edition: Features and Specs

Under the hood, the IS500 Climax Edition continues to be powered by the 5.0-litre naturally aspirated V8, delivering 472 bhp. While the powertrain remains the same, performance sees an upgrade with a high-spec Brembo brake package. The vehicle now comes with six-piston red calipers and bigger 380mm 'pillar fin' brake rotors instead of the standard 356mm brakes. Special-engineered rotors provide greater cooling, an important upgrade for ultra-high-performance driving.

Beyond braking, the mechanical setup is identical to the IS500 F Performance variant. The 8.0-inch TFT instrument cluster remains, now with Climax-exclusive startup graphics. Despite the emotional name, the Climax Edition is about achieving peak refinement and driving purity—true to the model’s name in the performance sedan segment.

