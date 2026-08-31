Lexus ES 350h launched in India at 66.10 lakh; Returns a claimed 25.22 km/l fuel economy

Lexus India has introduced the new ES 350h in India, expanding the eighth-generation ES range with a self-charging hybrid powertrain. The Lexus ES 350h is locally manufactured and is available in two variants, with prices ranging from ₹66.10 lakh to ₹71.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model combines a 2.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor, while retaining the ES focus on comfort, refinement and spaciousness.

The new Lexus ES 350h is offered in Exquisite and Luxury variants. The former is priced at ₹66.10 lakh, while the Luxury variant costs ₹71.80 lakh.

Larger dimensions, revised design

The new sedan measures 5,145 mm in length, 1,920 mm in width and 1,575 mm in height, with a 2,950 mm wheelbase. It rides on 235/55 R19 tyres.

Compared with its predecessor, the sedan gets a longer wheelbase, greater width and a taller profile. Lexus says the revised dimensions improve cabin space and make entering and exiting the car easier.

The exterior uses the brand’s new Clean Tech x Elegance design approach. Twin L Signature Lamps combine the daytime running lights and turn indicators at the front, while the rear uses a new Rear L Signature Lamp design. Electronic door latch releases are also offered, with Safe Exit Assist adding another layer of safety.

Powertrain

Power comes from a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor. The engine produces 139 kW at 6,000 rpm and 237 Nm between 3,600 and 5,000 rpm. The electric motor is rated at 119.1 kW at 7,500 rpm. Lexus has fitted the hybrid system with a lithium-ion battery and a new eAxle that integrates the power control unit into the transaxle.

The company claims an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figure of 25.22 km/l. Lexus says the updated system has been engineered to balance performance, efficiency and quieter operation.

More technology inside

Inside, Lexus has focused on a clean layout and improved visibility. The Tazuna cockpit concept places key controls and information within the driver’s field of view.

A 14-inch high-definition touchscreen runs the latest Lexus Interface, while a fully digital instrument cluster provides vehicle information. The ES 350h also introduces what Lexus calls the world’s first Responsive Hidden Switches, integrating physical controls into the cabin design.

Safety and connected features

The ES 350h gets the latest Lexus Safety System+, featuring technologies such as Pre-Collision System, All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, Lane Departure Alert, Auto Emergency Brake, Blind Spot Monitor and Automatic High Beam. The Luxury variant additionally gets a Drive Monitor, while eight airbags are standard.

Connected features include remote engine start, door locking, window closure, climate control, seat heating and ventilation through the Lexus Connected application. Live Car Tracking and an Emergency Call function are also available.

Lexus is offering an eight-year/200,000 km vehicle and hybrid battery warranty, along with five years of roadside assistance. An Assured Buy Back programme and Lexus Luxury Care service packages are also available.

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