Land Rover's Range Rover Velar to transform into a redesigned EV by 2025

Tata Motos-owned Jaguar Land Rover has already entered the electric car market, with the Jaguar launching its I-Pace SUV several years ago. However, its sibling brand Land Rover is yet to enter the territory. The British luxury SUV manufacturer is now working on an electric SUV based on the Range Rover Velar, which is slated to launch in the market in 2025, reports Autocar UK.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 31 May 2023, 11:55 AM
Upon launch, Range Rover Velar EV will compete with Porsche Macan EV.

The report claims that the Land Rover Range Rover Velar will arrive as a classy electric SUV, and upon launch, it will compete with Porsche Macan EV, another interesting upcoming luxury EV. The Range Rover Velar EV will reportedly come with impressive improvements in performance and will come as highly practical. The report further states that the Range Rover Velar EV will be the first-ever mass-market electric car from Land Rover, while it will be followed by EV versions of the Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport.

Land Rover launched the Range Rover Velar in the market as a brand-new SUV in 2018. Since then, the luxury SUV has received several updates and new features. However, the basic design of the car remained unchanged. The electric version of the car, however, would reportedly come drastically updated. The automaker reportedly will start converting its Halewood factory in 2024 for the production of Velar EVs. This is going to be a major step towards the automaker's transition towards electric mobility.

The UK-based car brand will reportedly build the new fully electric Range Rover Velar on a new and advanced dedicated skateboard platform christened as EMA. The Jaguar F-Pace, which currently is underpinned by the D7 platform of the Velar, will also become a fully electric SUV based on the EMA architecture.

The report also claimed that the electric versions of the Evoque and Discovery Sport could bring some change in the automaker's sales performance, as none of the models' ICE versions is fetching satisfactory sales numbers.

First Published Date: 31 May 2023, 11:55 AM IST
TAGS: Land Rover Range Rover Range Rover Velar Tata Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility luxury car
