Range Rover Velar bookings open, deliveries to begin from September 2023

JLR has announced that bookings for the Range Rover Velar have been opened in India. The new Range Rover Velar is available in Dynamic HSE with two powertrain options - the 2.0-litre petrol engine delivering a power of 246 bhp and 365 Nm torque and a 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel engine delivering a power of 201 bhp and 420 Nm torque. JLR has not announced the prices but the Velar will be competing against the Porsche Macan and Jaguar F Pace.