Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore

Jaguar Land Rover has opened bookings for the 2022 Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition, available in both petrol and diesel engines.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Apr 2022, 02:04 PM
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Jaguar Land Rover has launched Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV in India today. The seven seater SUV has been launched in India at a starting price of 1.26 crore (ex-showroom). The carmaker, owned by India's Tata Motors, has opened bookings for the SUV. The 2022 Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition has now become JLR's top of the range SUV in the Discovery family.

Under the hood, the all-new Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition is powered by a P360 Ingenium petrol engine which is capable of generating maximum output of 355 hp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The SUV will also be available with a D300 Ingenium diesel engine under the hood. The diesel unit can churn out maximum power of 297 hp and 650 Nm peak torque.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director at Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “Land Rover Discovery is perhaps the most versatile seven-seater SUV in the Indian market. The Metropolitan edition ups the value proposition for our customers with many upgrades, enhanced new age features & options as standard inclusions."

The new Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV comes with several exterior and interior design upgrades. It gets R-Dynamic HSE specification with Bright Atlas detailing for the grille and Discovery script. This is complemented by Hakuba Silver lower bumper inserts, 20-inch Satin Dark Grey alloy wheels, black Land Rover brake callipers, sliding front sunroof and fixed rear panoramic roof.

Step inside, and the new Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV offers a host of premium features which include a 12.3-inch interactive driver display, wireless charging with phone signal booster, front cooler compartment, four-zone climate control and heated steering wheel as standard. The SUV is also offered with rear seats which have both heating and cooling functions, powered seat recline and an intelligent seat fold technology. The cabin is further enhanced with Titanium Mesh trim detailing.

The Metropolitan edition also features Land Rover’s advanced Cabin Air Purification with PM2.5 air filtration which monitors air quality inside.

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2022, 02:04 PM IST
TAGS: Land Rover Land Rover Discovery Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition Jaguar Land Rover
