Defender SUV launched with new V8 engine and updated features

The Defender SUV was launched with several key updates on Monday and at a price of ₹1.39 crore (ex-showroom) in India. The luxury SUV has been introduced in its 2025 avatar powered by a new V8 engine besides the older turbocharged petrol and diesel units. The new engine is offered with all three variants of the luxury SUV - the Defender 90, Defender 110 and Defender 130. The price of the new V8 variants of the SUV is almost ₹35 lakh more expensive than the entry-level variant of the model.

The 2025 Defender will renew its rivalry with the likes of BMW X7, Mercedes GLC, Jeep Wrangler, Range Rover Velar and Volvo XC90 among others in the luxury car segment in India. The fresh updates, which also includes new features, will be available in the X-Dynamic, HSE and X trims of the Defender SUV.

Defender: New V8 engine enhances power

The Defender SUV will now come equipped with a new and more powerful V8 P425 5.0-litre petrol engine which is capable of generating nearly 425 bhp of maximum power and 610 Nm of peak torque. The 2.0-litre and 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines in the Defender lineup. There is also the Octa, the top-end variant of the SUV, which is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine. It is the most powerful engine in the Defender SUV lineup in India offering 626 bhp of power and 750 Nm of peak torque.

Defender: Key feature updates

Besides offering a more powerful engine, the 2025 Defender SUV will also be equipped with new and updated features. The cabin has been updated with new Windsor leather seats, 14-way heated and cooled front seats which offer memory functions and winged headrests, climate-controlled seats in the second row with winged headrests, Nubuck-edged carpet mats, leather-wrapped steering wheel among others.

The new Defender SUV will also feature an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 3D surround camera, a sliding panoramic sunroof, Meridian sound system and refrigerator compartment at the front centre console. The Defender 130 gets captain chairs in the second row to help access the third row easily.

Defender: Design updates

The Defender SUV has been updated with new elements added to the exterior design. These include matrix LED headlights with DRLs, a black contrast roof, 20-inch all-terrain Satin Dark Grey alloy wheels among others. The SUV also gets soft-close tail door.

Defender: Enhanced performance

The new Defender SUV will now come with Terrain Response and Configurable Terrain Response features which promise to help customise settings to tackle challenging roads. It also offers Electronic Air Suspension and Adaptive Dynamics for improved ride quality.

