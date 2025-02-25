Land Rover Defender, owned by King Charles, to go under the hammer soon

The Land Rover Defender 90 owned by King Charles III and Queen Camilla is all set to go under the hammer next month. The bespoke SUV, which was delivered to the royal family 15 years ago, will be auctioned through the Iconic Auctioneers and is expected to fetch a big amount for its royal connection. According to reports, it could fetch up to 50,000 pounds (roughly converted to nearly 55 lakh). The SUV has been a part of the royal family's big collection of cars which also include luxury models from Range Rover , Aston Martin , Jaguar and Bentley among others.

The Land Rover Defender 90 SUV was delivered to the royal family on November 15, 2010. The SUV was sent to the Royal Garage at Highgrove House which can be confirmed from a letter addressed to Tim Williams, Head Chauffeur to The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall. The vehicle was delivered by Jaguar Land Rover's Special Vehicles department. It came with a Land Rover Motoring Users Guide, a Land Rover Assistance Membership Card and a period Certificate of Motor Insurance. It also had a service book with details of the first service completed by MJ Fews, Land Rover, Wooton-under-Edge, who was the Land Rover specialist at Highgrove.

King Charles' Land Rover Defender: What is unique about the Royal SUV

The Land Rover Defender 90 going to auction is a customised version of the SUV sold by the British carmaker. The SUV has its rear windows covered in metal for safety and privacy purposes. The SUV has an exterior theme in Keswick Green while the interior is done up in charcoal grey colour. Images shared by the auction house shows very little wear and tear inside the SUV hinting that it has been well maintained by the royal family over the past 15 years. It is not as fancy or feature-loaded as some of the modern versions of the SUV. However, even in 2010, the SUV came with heated front seats, and heated front and rear screens.

The interior of the Land Rover Defender 90 owned by King Charles for 15 years shows very little wear and tear.

King Charles' Land Rover Defender: Engine, transmission and output

The SUV is powered by a 2.4-litre turbocharged diesel engine which is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The engine is capable of generating 121 bhp of power and 360 Nm of peak torque. It is equipped with Land Rover's all-wheel drive technology. The SUV has a top speed of around 132 kmph and can sprint 0-100 kmph in about 16 seconds. Despite a 15-year old ownership, the riyal family drove the vehicle for only 39,582 kms.

King Charles' Land Rover Defender auction details

According to the Iconic Auctioneers, the Land Rover Defender 90 has been well taken care of with regular maintenance runs. The auction will take place at the NEC in Birmingham on March 22. The auction house has set the price of the SUV between £43,000 (roughly converted to ₹47.20 lakh) and £50,000 (nearly ₹55 lakh).

