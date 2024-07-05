Land Rover Defender Octa: Top 5 highlights

The new Land Rover Defender Octa is slated to get a revised powertrain, updates to its off-roading capabilities, new interior features, and more. Here

Land Rover recently launched the Defender Octa SUV which is slated to be manufactured and sold in India and comes with a price tag of ₹2.65 crore (ex-showroom). Described as the most powerful Defender ever built, the Octa brings a ton of new features into a redesigned shell. It is packed with significantly more power than the previous generation, and Land Rover claims that the Defender Octa will have improved off-roading potential with its updates to the exterior design as well as the powertrain.

While Land Rover has not made details regarding the launch timeline public, the company has stated that the Defender Octa will make it first public appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, which is scheduled to take place from June 11 to 14. While we await its launch, here is a look at the five key updates that are coming with the Land Rover Defender Octa.