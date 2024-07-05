Land Rover Defender Octa: Top 5 highlights

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Land Rover recently launched the Defender Octa SUV which is slated to be manufactured and sold in India and comes with a price tag of ₹2.65 crore (ex-showroom). Described as the most powerful Defender ever built, the Octa brings a ton of new features into a redesigned shell. It is packed with significantly more power than the previous generation, and Land Rover claims that the Defender Octa will have improved off-roading potential with its updates to the exterior design as well as the powertrain.
While Land Rover has not made details regarding the launch timeline public, the company has stated that the Defender Octa will make it first public appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, which is scheduled to take place from June 11 to 14. While we await its launch, here is a look at the five key updates that are coming with the Land Rover Defender Octa.
The Land Rover Defender Octa gets a hefty engine upgrade to a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged mild-hybrid V8 that can be configured to an eight-speed automatic transmission. With the new powertrain, the Defender is able to generate 626 bhp of peak power and 750 Nm of maximum torque, and Land Rover claims that the SUV can now sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just four seconds.
Land Rover states that the Defender Octa brings a tougher underbody protection and this allows drivers to venture farther over rough terrain. The underbody now sports a Graphite Front Undershield. The Defender Octa has a wider stance and more ground clearance than that of the previous generation which amplifies its presence and improves its off-road ride quality. Land Rover claims that the Defender possesses deeper water-wading capabilities that allows it to go through one metre of water, which is double the range of the previous generation. Land Rover has additionally fitted the new Defender with tyres that are larger than ever at a diameter of 838 mm.
While most of the interior looks the same as the previous generation, the Octa features a Khaki and Ebony UltrafabricsTM PU, which is claimed to be 30 per cent lighter than traditional leather. When it comes to the seats, buyers can opt for Body and Soul Seats (BASS), which have been made in collaboration with music industry experts. Land Rover claims that these seats feature vibro-acoustic technology that enables occupants to literally feel the music. If the buyer feels that the car’s inherent speaker setup is adequate, they can opt for the Defender Octa Performance Seats that provide more lateral support. Buyers can further customise these seats by opting for the Chopped Carbon Fibre seatback.
The Land Rover Defender Octa features distinctive design updates that give it a raised ground clearance and wider stance with its extended wheel arches. Ground clearance has been upgraded by 28 mm and the stance widened by 68 mm and this not only improves its on-road presence but also its functionality. The Octa is further updated with new bumpers on both ends and this is said to improve its approach and departure angles. The SUV rides on 20-inch forged alloy wheels with all-terrain tyres and features an exclusive Petra Copper and Faroe Green colour option.
The Defender Octa is equipped with the new 6D dynamic air suspension that Land Rover claims will intelligently adapt to various driving styles and conditions. The new suspension system features hydraulic interlinked dampers and height-adjustable air springs. This adds more versatility to the SUV, making it able to tackle off-roading as well as daily city-driving with similar ease. The Defender Octa further features an Integrated Power Brake system that Land Rover says will reduce brake fade, and this system is fitted with parts built specifically for the Octa, such as callipers, brake pads, and discs.