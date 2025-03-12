Land Rover Defender Octa to be showcased in India. Here's what the rugged SUV packs

Land Rover will be officially showcasing the Defender Octa on the Indian shores soon, marking the arrival of its most powerful Defender ever. Launched globally last year, this ultra-rugged SUV will be manufactured and sold in India at ₹2.65 crore (ex-showroom). With a host of upgrades, including a more powerful engine, enhanced off-road capabilities and cutting-edge technology, the Defender Octa is built to conquer any terrain. Here are five key highlights that make this luxury off-roader stand out.

1 More off-road worthy Designed for extreme adventures, the Defender Octa comes with tougher underbody protection featuring a Graphite Front Undershield. The SUV also gets a wider stance and increased ground clearance, improving stability on rough terrain. It boasts an impressive 1-metre water-wading capability, double that of the standard Defender and rides on larger 838 mm tyres for superior grip and durability.

2 Braking and suspension Land Rover equips the Defender Octa with a 6D Dynamic Air Suspension, featuring hydraulic interlinked dampers and height-adjustable air springs that adapt to different driving conditions. The Integrated Power Brake system is engineered to reduce brake fade, incorporating Octa-specific callipers, brake pads and discs, ensuring superior braking performance on and off the road.

3 Powertrain The Defender Octa gets a significant boost in power with a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged mild-hybrid V8 engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. This setup produces 626 bhp and 750 Nm of torque, allowing the SUV to accelerate 0-100 kmph in a claimed time of four seconds, also making it the fastest Defender to date.

5 Specifications The Defender Octa features a more aggressive stance, thanks to a 28 mm increase in ground clearance and a 68 mm wider track. The SUV sports new bumpers on both ends, improving its approach and departure angles. It also rides on 20-inch forged alloy wheels with all-terrain tyres and is available in exclusive Petra Copper and Faroe Green colour options.

