Land Rover Defender Dakar unveiled at Monterey Car Week, limited-run road-legal iteration of Dakar-winning D7X-R

Tata-owned British luxury automaker Land Rover has unveiled the Defender Dakar, a limited-production road-legal SUV inspired by its Dakar Rally-winning D7X-R competition car. The new model has been showcased as a design preview model at Monterey Car Week and is based on the high-performance Defender Octa.

The Defender Dakar carries over several key elements from the D7X-R, including its body architecture, transmission and driveline, while also using the same 4.4L twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The model is scheduled to open for reservations in early 2027, with its complete technical specifications set to be announced during the 2027 Dakar Rally.

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Defender Dakar: Exterior

The Defender Dakar has been developed with extensive input from the D7X-R rally car. Compared with the standard Defender Octa, the SUV features a wider track and increased ground clearance. Additionally, it rides on 20-inch forged wheels wrapped in 35-inch all-terrain tyres, while the suspension setup comprises coil springs and Bilstein Advanced dampers. The Defender has introduced two new terrain-focused drive modes called Dunes and Gravel. A dedicated Flight Mode has also been developed to improve vehicle stability when landing after jumps over uneven surfaces.

The exterior adopts several rally-inspired elements designed to enhance both its functionality and visual connection to the competition car. These include roof-mounted auxiliary lights, a fixed metal roof, a carbon-fibre bonnet and raised carbon-fibre air intakes. Extended wheel arches with exposed rivets further emphasise the Dakar’s rugged character. Additionally, the SUV gets signature mud flaps, a tailgate blanking panel, a front undershield and additional underbody protection. Customers will be offered a range of exterior paint finishes, including the Dakar Sand and Yanbu Turquoise combination inspired by the D7X-R that competed in the Dakar Rally.

Defender Dakar: Interior

The Defender Dakar receives a more motorsport-inspired cabin when compared to the Defender Octa. The SUV adopts a 2+2 seating configuration, with specially developed front seats designed to provide additional support during high-intensity off-road driving.

Four-point racing harnesses will be available as an option, further enhancing the competition-inspired character of the cabin. The rear section has also been designed with rally use in mind, featuring dedicated storage space for race helmets. The load bay incorporates mounting points for a spare wheel and an air compressor, giving the Dakar additional practicality for long-distance off-road adventures and demanding terrain.

Defender Dakar: Powertrain

The Defender Dakar is powered by a 4.4L twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 635 hp and 750 Nm of torque. The powertrain is derived from the unit used in the D7X-R competition car and is also related to the engine used by the Defender Octa.

Defender says the engine in the road-legal Dakar runs unrestricted compared with the competition version. The SUV also retains the D7X body architecture, transmission and driveline from the rally car. The combination of the high-output V8, rally-derived suspension, increased ground clearance, larger all-terrain tyres and specialised driving modes is expected to make the Dakar one of the most capable road-legal versions of the Defender yet.

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Defender Dakar: Availability

The Defender Dakar will be produced in limited numbers, although the company has yet to confirm the exact production run. Reservations are expected to open in early 2027. The company plans to reveal further details, including the final specifications of the road-going model, during the 2027 Dakar Rally.

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