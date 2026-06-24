Land Rover Classic unveils colour-shifting Defender V8 lineup with new double-cab pickup

Land Rover Classic has revealed a bespoke collection of four remastered Classic Defender V8 models commissioned by a single client, while also introducing the 110 Double Cab Pick-Up as a new body style for future commissions.

Colour-shifting Spectral Green finish

The collection includes the 90 Station Wagon, 90 Soft Top, 110 Station Wagon and the new 110 Double Cab Pick-Up. All four vehicles are finished in a unique Spectral Green paint that changes between green, purple and gold depending on the viewing angle and lighting conditions.

According to Land Rover Classic, each vehicle spent nearly 400 hours in its in-house paint facility, with the colour treatment extending to the 18-inch Sawtooth alloy wheels, exterior badging and sections of the dashboard. The Defenders also feature contrasting Icy White roofs, expedition cages, bonnet scripts and hand-painted coachlines.

Bespoke interior and a V8 engine

Inside, the cabin is trimmed in Bridge of Weir Vanilla semi-aniline leather with green contrast stitching. Superwool carpets and floor mats embossed with the Defender logo complete the interior.

Every Classic Defender V8 is rebuilt from an original 2012-2016 Defender and receives a 5.0-litre V8 engine producing 405 PS, along with a range of upgraded performance components.

Also Read : Defender Dominates Desafío Ruta 40 With Triple Podium Finish in Argentina

New body styles added to the range

Alongside the introduction of the 110 Double Cab Pick-Up, Land Rover Classic has also added the two-seat 90 Hard Top to the list of available bodystyles. Existing options include the 90 Station Wagon, 90 Soft Top and 110 Station Wagon.

The company has added to the equipment list with a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features include Bluetooth connectivity, DAB radio, a 13-band equaliser and an optional reversing camera.

Land Rover Classic has also added new roof colour choices for the heavy-duty Wolf wheels and introduced a Trophy Pack with Narvik Black Gloss exterior accents.

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