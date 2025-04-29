Land Rover Classic launches Defender V8 Soft Top with bespoke options and V8 engine

Land Rover Classic has announced the launch of the Classic Defender V8 Soft Top, from its Works Bespoke division, bringing back the soft-top variant of its legendary model. Sold only in the short-wheelbase '90' form, the SUV represents the first formal soft-top Defender since 2016.

The SUV maker stated that the model has been aimed at enthusiasts seeking a modernised yet traditionally styled off-roader. Dominic Elms, Director, Land Rover Classic, stated that the Classic Defender V8 Soft Top, has been designed and engineered exclusively for clients who are looking for a one‑to‑one bespoke service, by the original manufacturer.

Land Rover Classic Defender V8 Soft Top: Design

Every unit is derived from a 2012–2016 Defender donor vehicle, re-engineered by Land Rover Classic to current standards. The new soft-top has a bespoke canvas hood, available in four colours—Black, Sand, Dark Khaki, and Navy—and includes tie-downs and webbing as per the last production Defenders.

The design of the hood enables the side and rear panels to be rolled up and unzipped, offering open-air driving while maintaining weather protection. A more limited "Bikini Hood" option, which only covers the front seats, is also offered, referencing the previous NAS (North American Specification) Defender models.

There are 49 standard paint colours available, with the choice of custom match-to-sample finishes. Exterior features such as the grille, door handles, and bonnet script can be configured, and wheel options are either 16-inch Wolf wheels or 18-inch Sawtooth alloys.

Land Rover Classic Defender V8 Soft Top: Specifications

The Classic Defender V8 Soft Top is driven by a 5.0-litre petrol V8 engine that makes 405hp and 515Nm of torque. The engine gets paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission.

Meanwhile, the company has stated that suspension has been altered with updated coil springs, Eibach anti-roll bars, and Bilstein dampers to balance off-road capability with on-road comfort. Braking is improved with four-piston Alcon calipers and larger brake discs, 335mm at the front and 300mm at the rear.

Land Rover Classic Defender V8 Soft Top: Features

Interior choices include five monotone and eight duo-tone leather trim colours, such as Caraway, Liberty Blue, and Garnet. More accessories, such as a wine cooler or surfboard rack, are provided to customize the cars to meet diverse lifestyle demands.

The Land Rover Classic Defender V8 Soft Top will be manufactured in Coventry, UK, and Essen, Germany by the Land Rover Classic teams. Prices for the model begin at £195,000 ( ₹2.22 crore approx.) plus applicable taxes, and every vehicle comes with a one-year, unlimited mileage warranty.

