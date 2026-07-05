Lamborghini Urus SE Performante: 5 things to know about the brand’s hybrid super SUV

Lamborghini has revealed the Urus SE Performante, a new performance-focused version of its plug-in hybrid SUV. Positioned above the standard Urus SE, the latest model combines a revised hybrid setup, lower weight, aerodynamic changes and new chassis technologies aimed at improving performance and handling. Lamborghini says the model becomes the fastest Urus yet, while also introducing new comfort and suspension upgrades. Here are five things you should know about the sporty SUV:

1 More power from the hybrid setup Power comes from a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine working with a permanent-magnet electric motor. The combined output stands at 800 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque, making it the most powerful Urus produced so far. Lamborghini states this represents an increase of 146 PS and 150 Nm over the earlier Urus Performante. The electric motor also enables pure electric driving, with the SUV capable of covering over 60 km on battery power alone. Energy is supplied by a 25.9 kWh battery mounted under the load floor. Performance figures place the SUV among the quickest in its category. Lamborghini claims 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 10.8 seconds and a top speed of 312 km/h.

2 Lower weight and aerodynamic updates The Urus SE Performante has undergone a weight reduction programme, with extensive use of carbon fibre across several body panels including the hood, roof, wheel arches and diffuser. Overall weight has been cut by 32 kg compared to the Urus SE, bringing kerb weight down to 2,473 kg. Aerodynamic revisions include a new carbon-fibre hood, revised front splitter and dual rear spoilers. Lamborghini says drag has been reduced by 3 per cent, while downforce rises by 16 per cent over the previous Urus Performante and by 23 per cent compared with the Urus SE. Brake cooling has also improved by 8 per cent.

3 New suspension and braking systems A major technical addition is the AURA dual-chamber air suspension system. Lamborghini says the setup reduces body roll by 55 per cent during spirited driving while cutting comfort-related vibrations by 25 per cent. The SUV also gains a six-degrees-of-freedom sensor system and an upgraded Integrated Power Brake setup designed to improve stability and braking precision. According to the company, braking power increases by 10 per cent, while system responsiveness improves by 12 per cent.

5 Cabin and design changes Exterior revisions include new 23-inch wheels and additional exposed carbon-fibre elements. Inside, the SUV receives a 12.3-inch infotainment display with updated graphics, a digital instrument cluster and new cabin trim materials. “Forty years ago, Lamborghini created the concept of the Super SUV with the legendary LM002. In 2012, we remained faithful to our spirit of innovation by unveiling the Urus concept, once again redefining the boundaries of the segment. Today, with Urus SE Performante, we are taking the concept of the Super SUV to its peak,” said Stephan Winkelmann.

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