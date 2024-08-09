Lamborghini Urus SE officially launched at 4.57 crore. Check what’s new

Lamborghini Urus SE has made it to the shores of India. The Urus SE has been launched in India at ₹4.57 crore ex-showroom before any options. The Lamborghini Urus SE, was first launched in the US at the Lamborghini Lounge, NYC. The performance SUV is the successor to the Urus which has been the best-selling vehicle for the brand.

The Lamborghini Urus SE gets powered by a twin-turbo 3996 cc V8 with plug-in-hybrid system that uses a 25.9 kWh battery pack, mated to an 8-speed torq

The main highlight of this updated off-roader from the supercar maker is what is under the hood. The Lamborghini Urus SE is powered by a twin-turbo 3996 cc V8 with plug-in-hybrid system that uses a 25.9 kWh battery pack, mated to an 8-speed torque converter that produces 778 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. Moreover, the Italian manufacturer claims that the Urus SE now gets a better power-to-weight ratio of 3.13 kg/CV as compared to 3.3 in the Urus S.

The addition of the hybrid engine is a part of Lamborghini’s bigger vision. The Italian supercar brand is now gearing up its electrification process and is on its way to add a second High-Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) in its lineup with the replacement of the Lamborghini Huracan.

As for the Urus SE, it has a rev-limiter of 6,800 rpm and distributes its power to all four wheels via an integrated differential at the front, a hang-on differential in the center, and an electronic self-locking differential with torque vectoring at the rear. Lamborghini claims the Urus SE will accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 312 km/h. In addition to all these performance upgrades, the Lamborghini Urus SE is also eco-friendly, at least as per Lamborghini ways.

The Lamborghini Urus SE gets pure electric propulsion which enables the SUV to reduce emissions by 80 per cent as compared to other Urus models, and helps the Urus SE to cover a distance of 60 kms on electric power only.

Lamborghini Urus SE: The beast gets sexier

Besides fitting in an updated powertrain under the hood, Lamborghini has also updated the Urus SE with certain design tweaks. However the basic silhouette of the SUV remains similar to the Lamborghini Urus lineup.

The Lamborghini Urus SE has a slightly lengthened bonnet, while the headlamp units are slimmed down, revisited, and equipped with Matrix LED technology with wraparound DRLs. There are new character lines on the bonnet, with which Lamborghini claims to have improved upon both aerodynamics and cooling efficiency.

The Urus SE comes with an updated front bumper, grille, and rear diffuser; it gets sharper visuals, and there's a new tail-lamp grille. It runs on 21-inch wheels with Pirelli P Zeros fitted on it.

Also Read : Lamborghini Huracan to be replaced with Temerario, will get V8 hybrid powertrain

Lamborghini Urus SE: Plusher interior

Just like the exterior, the Lamborghini Urus SE also gets subtle changes on the inside as well. The cabin of the Urus SE features redesigned AC vents, updated materials, new panel and dashboard coverings. Furthermore, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system from the new Lamborghini Revuelto is used, which has a more responsive UI and features a dedicated telemetry system.

Now joining the Urus S and Urus Performante – already on offer in the country – is this Urus SE. The Urus range comes priced from ₹4.18 crore (ex-showroom), and this new Urus SE will rival offerings like the all-electric Lotus Eletre, Porsche Cayenne GTS, Aston Martin DBX, Maserati Levante, Audi RS Q8, BMW XM, etc.

