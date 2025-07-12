Lamborghini Urus EV delayed, plug-in hybrid to take the lead until 2029

Lamborghini 's long-anticipated shift to electrification is undergoing a strategic rethink. While the brand has made bold proclamations about going electric, the reality of customer sentiment appears to be pulling it in a different direction—one that’s less about full EVs and more about hybrid performance.

Lamborghini has delayed the Urus EV, shifting focus to a plug-in hybrid version expected by 2029. The move reflects customer demand for performance over full electrification, with EV plans now on hold.

The Urus EV, which had been expected to spearhead the electrification charge, has itself been pushed back as Lamborghini realigns its electrification strategy.

Urus EV Timeline Pushed Back, Hybrid Takes Priority

Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann recently affirmed that the all-electric version of the Urus SUV will no longer come as soon as it was initially scheduled. Instead, a next-generation Urus will debut as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV), reflecting what Winkelmann described as a decision that will “make our customers very happy." According to him, the hybrid version better aligns with the expectations of Lamborghini’s clientele, who continue to prize performance and emotional driving experiences—attributes not easily replicated in current EVs.

Though Winkelmann did not confirm an exact launch date, hints suggest the second-generation Urus could debut around 2029. A fully electric Urus, if it happens at all, is unlikely to arrive before 2035, giving Lamborghini ample time to monitor changes in global regulations, charging infrastructure, and consumer attitudes.

Lanzador EV Also Faces Potential Delay

Lamborghini’s electrification ambitions aren’t limited to the Urus. The Lanzador concept, unveiled at the 2023 Monterey Car Week, was introduced as a preview of the brand’s fourth production model and first full EV. A futuristic 2+2 crossover with dual-motor AWD and a sustainable-material interior, the Lanzador was initially scheduled for launch by 2028.

However, that timeline is now uncertain. Winkelmann indicated that a final decision on its production schedule will be made in early 2026, though he remains optimistic about a late-decade debut.

Luxury Carmakers Struggle With the EV Equation

Lamborghini isn’t alone in grappling with the supercar EV dilemma. The likes of Ferrari and Lotus have also encountered resistance from loyal customers who are understandably reluctant to embrace fully electric powertrains. For companies based on emotional performance and their specific engine notes, an evolution into a silent, torque-rich EV raises branding and experience hurdles.

Meanwhile, Lamborghini will keep diversifying the Urus range with a PHEV version of the Urus Performante, merging electrification with driving passion that marks the brand. Whether or not the Urus EV ever takes to the road, Lamborghini is sending a message loud and clear: the future might be electric, but the heart of the raging bull won't go unheard just yet.

