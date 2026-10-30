Lamborghini unveils exclusive Temerario Tettonero with two-tone styling

Lamborghini has introduced the Temerario Tettonero, a limited-edition capsule collection that adds two-tone styling and exclusive cabin details to its hybrid supercar. Developed by the marque’s Centro Stile, the package offers five exterior colours with contrasting Nero Noctis elements. The powertrain continues to use a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 and three electric motors.

The collection follows the capsule concept Lamborghini presented with the Urus SE at Milan Design Week 2026. No mechanical changes have been announced for the Temerario Tettonero.

Five exterior colours

The launch configuration pairs Giallo Inti with Nero Noctis. Buyers can also choose Arancio Xanto, Blu Cepheus, Verde Scandal or Viola Pasifae. The contrasting finish covers the roof and selected details, including the front splitter with its hexagonal motifs, rear diffuser, Lamborghini emblem and engine surround. Optional Nero Noctis accents are available for the front bonnet and bumper. The front and rear bumpers, side mirrors and wheels have High Gloss Black finishes.

Cabin gets bespoke details

The interior combines Nero Ade upholstery with Grigio Octans contrast stitching. Q-citura seats feature a hexagonal pattern, and customers can choose stitching matched to the body colour. Lamborghini logos are embroidered on the headrests, while the door panels carry Tettonero lettering.

The bulkhead features an embroidered two-tone silhouette of the rear design, with stitching matched to the exterior paint. A Matt Carbon plaque on the driver's side identifies each car as part of the limited series.

Hybrid powertrain retained

The Tettonero keeps the Temerario's 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 paired with three electric motors. The hybrid system produces a combined 907 bhp (920 CV), while the engine can reach 10,000 rpm.

Lamborghini chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann stated: “With the Temerario "Tettonero", we are offering our customers an exclusive interpretation of the Temerario, defined by a distinctive two-tone design and dedicated details that give the car an even more dynamic, athletic and sporting character."

“It is an expression of Lamborghini’s expertise in creating highly distinctive and exclusive configurations, where colour, materials and design details come together to offer each customer something truly special and personal in a limited edition," he added.

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