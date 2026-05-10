Lamborghini unveils 1,065 bhp Fenomeno Roadster, only 15 units to be built

Automobili Lamborghini has introduced the Fenomeno Roadster, a new ‘Few Off’ model that becomes the brand’s most powerful open-top car yet. Only 15 examples will be built, and each one uses a V12 hybrid powertrain with a combined output of 1080 CV, or about 1,065 bhp.

The Fenomeno Roadster was shown at the second edition of the Lamborghini Arena and follows the Fenomeno Coupe that was presented in 2025. It is a two-seater sports car and the latest entry in Lamborghini’s line of limited open-top models, which began with the Reventon Roadster in 2009.

Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A., said, “Fenomeno Roadster represents the purest expression of our brand values: visionary design, uncompromising performance, and absolute exclusivity. It is a unique interpretation of driving emotion, created for a select group of customers who seek something truly beyond convention. Each example is conceived as a collectible masterpiece, where engineering excellence meets true bespoke craftsmanship,"

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Power and performance

At the centre of the car is a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12, paired with three electric motors and a 7 kWh lithium-ion battery. The combustion engine alone produces 835 CV, or about 824 bhp, and 725 Nm of torque. Lamborghini says this is its most powerful V12 ever. The Roadster can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 2.4 seconds, hit 200 km/h in 6.8 seconds, and exceed 340 km/h.

The model also uses an aerospace-inspired chassis with a carbon-fibre monofuselage structure and Forged Composite front section. Lamborghini says the setup delivers high rigidity with only a small weight increase compared with the Coupe. Braking is handled by the CCM-R Plus carbon-ceramic system, while manually adjustable racing shock absorbers are fitted for road or track use.

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Design and cabin

Lamborghini has changed the aerodynamics of the open-top version to keep downforce, balance, and cooling on par with the Coupé. A windshield-mounted spoiler guides air over the cockpit, while carbon rollover protection bars are built into the shape of the car.

The Fenomeno Roadster’s cockpit combines carbon fibre materials, aviation-inspired controls, and a driver-focused digital layout.

Mitja Borkert, Design Director of Automobili Lamborghini, said, “With the Fenomeno Roadster, we are continuing the dream of many Lamborghini enthusiasts. It’s an exclusive and precious looking design; the Fenomeno Roadster represents the ‘feel like a pilot’ philosophy. At the same time, we are showcasing the relentless creativity of our Centro Stile, which has been actively creating Lamborghini designs for more than 20 years,"

Inside, the car uses carbon fibre, Corsatex by Dinamica, and Carbon Skin, along with three digital displays and aviation-style controls. The exterior wears Blu Cepheus with Rosso Mars accents, while the hexagonal design theme runs through the lights, vents, and interior details.

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