Lamborghini turns 63: 5 most iconic cars from the House of the Raging Bull

Automobili Lamborghini, or the house of the Raging Bull, turned 63 on May 7, 2026. The Italian automaker has been one of the most popular luxury carmakers of the 20th century. However, its history began with producing tractors before it got into making a few of the most iconic supercars and hypercars in automotive history. Here are the 5 most iconic cars from the House of the Raging Bull:

Lamborghini Miura

Lamborghini Miura

The Italian luxury automaker revolutionised the world of automobiles after it unveiled the Lamborghini Miura at the Geneva Motor Show in 1966, three years after the company’s inception. Widely considered the world’s first supercar, it brought the mid-engine layout of modern cars to the forefront approximately 60 years ago. The Lamborghini Muira was powered by a 3.9L 60-degree V12 engine producing 344 bhp and 355 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission, sending power to the rear wheels.





Lamborghini Murcielago SV

Lamborghini Murcielago SV

The Lamborghini Murcielago was one of the modern greats produced by the Italian automaker. The Murcielago was powered by a 6.5L 60-degree V12 engine producing 661.1 bhp and 660 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed transmission sending power to all four wheels. The SV was the epitome of all Lamborghini Murcielago versions. The Murcielago SV (Super Veloce) weighed in at approximately 1,565 kg, which was almost 100 kg lighter than the standard Murcielago owing to the extensive use of carbon fibre and a stripped-down interior. The Lamborghini Murcielago SV was the fastest accelerating Lamborghini ever, with it being able to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.8 seconds.

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

The Lamborghini Urus has been the most successful Lamborghini in India, with the company stating that its versatility, as well as the tilting consumer preferences towards SUVs, made it a great market fit. Moreover, the company has stated that the Urus accounts for 60 per cent of the company’s total production. The Lamborghini Urus is powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 657 bhp and 850 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, sending power to all four wheels. Over time, Lamborghini has made changes and added an electric motor to it while changing the name to Urus SE, which produces approximately 789 bhp and 950 Nm of torque.

Lamborghini Huracan Performante

Lamborghini Performante

One of the craziest Lamborghinis to be produced, the Lamborghini Huracan Performante was built along the same principles as the Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera, but the former was crazier. The idea was to create a hardcore, lightweight, track-focused evolution of the standard production model. The Lamborghini Huracan Performante is built using carbon fibre and forged composites and is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.2L V10 producing 630.2 bhp and 600 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. One of the biggest feats of the Lamborghini Huracan Performante is that it set a record lap time of 6:52:01 at the Nurburgring Nordschleife, beating the Porsche 918 Spyder’s time by 5 seconds with less power as well as a lower cost.

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Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

The most extreme modern V12 car from the house of the Raging Bull, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ (Super Veloce Jota) was a step beyond the usual extreme of the Super Veloce lineup. The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ was a lightweight, track-focused evolution of the Aventador SV, much like the Huracan Performante. The Aventador SVJ also featured active aerodynamics (ALA 2.0) along with rear-wheel steering, making it one of the best handling Lamborghinis ever. The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is powered by a 6.5L naturally aspirated V12 engine producing 759 bhp and 720 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed ISR (independent shifting rods) automated manual. The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ set a Nurburgring record lap time of 6:44:97, which is faster than the Ferrari LaFerrari, Porsche 911 GT3 RS and McLaren P1, among others.

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