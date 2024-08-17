HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Lamborghini Temerario With Over 900 Bhp Unveiled, Will Replace Huracan

Lamborghini Temerario with over 900 bhp unveiled, will replace Huracan

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 17 Aug 2024, 12:11 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Lamborghini Temerario now uses a twin-turbocharged V8 with hybrid setup instead of a naturally aspirated V10 that the Huracan used to come with.
Lamborghini Temerario
Lamborghini Temerario has a top speed of 343 kmph.
Lamborghini Temerario
Lamborghini Temerario has a top speed of 343 kmph.

Lamborghini has finally taken the wraps off their new supercar, the Temerario. It is the replacement for the incredibly successful Huracan. Lamborghini Temerario will be launched in the coming months and it is expected that the Indian market will also get the new supercar eventually.

Lamborghini Temerario: Specs

Gone is the naturally aspirated V10 engine, it has now been replaced by a 4.0-litre V8 that has been twin-turbocharged along with a hybrid setup. The engine puts out 789 bhp of max power between 9,000 and 9,750 rpm and torque output stands at 730 Nm between 4,000 and 7,000 rpm.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Lamborghini Revuelto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Revuelto
Engine Icon6498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.89 Cr
Compare
Rolls-royce Spectre (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-Royce Spectre
BatteryCapacity Icon102 kWh Range Icon530 km
₹ 7.50 Cr
Compare
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
Engine Icon5204.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.22 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Lamborghini Huracan Sto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan STO
Engine Icon5204.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 4.99 Cr
Compare
Lamborghini Urus Se (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus SE
Engine Icon3996 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 4.57 Cr
Compare
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

There are three electric motors - one is positioned between the engine and gearbox whereas the other two electric motors power the front wheels. The electric motors are powered by a 3.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The engine has a redline of a massive 10,000 rpm. The combined power output from the system is 907 bhp while the torque stands at 800 Nm.

Lamborghini Temerario
Lamborghini Temerario will replace the Huracan in the lineup.
Lamborghini Temerario
Lamborghini Temerario will replace the Huracan in the lineup.

Transferring all that torque to the wheels is an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Lamborghini claims that the Temerario can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 2.7 seconds and has a top speed of 343 kmph.

Also Read : Lamborghini Urus SE launched at 4.57 crore. Check what’s new

Lamborghini Temerario: All-new design

The brand started with a clean sheet for the Temerario. However, you will be able to recognize the typical Lamborghini silhouette that is evident in all Lambo models. There are new LED Daytime Running Lamps that are hexagonal in shape. In fact, the hexagonal shape is used in the main bodywork, the side air intakes, the taillights and for the exhaust pipe as well. The geometric hexagon design has been one of Lamborghini's most recognizable symbols since the 1960s.

The interior is also new and takes inspiration from the brand's flagship, the Revuelto. The driver gets a digital cluster, a vertical touchscreen infotainment system and the passenger also gets a small screen as well.

First Published Date: 17 Aug 2024, 12:11 PM IST
TAGS: Temerario Lamborghini

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.