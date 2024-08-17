Lamborghini Temerario with over 900 bhp unveiled, will replace Huracan

Lamborghini has finally taken the wraps off their new supercar, the Temerario. It is the replacement for the incredibly successful Huracan. Lamborghini Temerario will be launched in the coming months and it is expected that the Indian market will also get the new supercar eventually.

Lamborghini Temerario: Specs

Gone is the naturally aspirated V10 engine, it has now been replaced by a 4.0-litre V8 that has been twin-turbocharged along with a hybrid setup. The engine puts out 789 bhp of max power between 9,000 and 9,750 rpm and torque output stands at 730 Nm between 4,000 and 7,000 rpm.

There are three electric motors - one is positioned between the engine and gearbox whereas the other two electric motors power the front wheels. The electric motors are powered by a 3.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The engine has a redline of a massive 10,000 rpm. The combined power output from the system is 907 bhp while the torque stands at 800 Nm.

Lamborghini Temerario will replace the Huracan in the lineup.

Transferring all that torque to the wheels is an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Lamborghini claims that the Temerario can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 2.7 seconds and has a top speed of 343 kmph.

Lamborghini Temerario: All-new design

The brand started with a clean sheet for the Temerario. However, you will be able to recognize the typical Lamborghini silhouette that is evident in all Lambo models. There are new LED Daytime Running Lamps that are hexagonal in shape. In fact, the hexagonal shape is used in the main bodywork, the side air intakes, the taillights and for the exhaust pipe as well. The geometric hexagon design has been one of Lamborghini's most recognizable symbols since the 1960s.

The interior is also new and takes inspiration from the brand's flagship, the Revuelto. The driver gets a digital cluster, a vertical touchscreen infotainment system and the passenger also gets a small screen as well.

