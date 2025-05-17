Lamborghini Temerario vs Ferrari 296 GTB: A supercar spec-sheet showdown

The all-new Lamborghini Temerario and Ferrari 296 GTB represent the latest high-performance hybrids from Italy, and both have been launched in India to eager buyers. Lamborghini introduced the mid-engine Temerario (twin-turbo V8 + hybrid) in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹6.00 crore (Delhi), while Ferrari brought the plug-in-hybrid 296 GTB ( V6 + electric motor) to India in 2022 at ₹5.40 crore. Beyond prices, these two super cars differ markedly in design, powertrain and technology. Below is a comparison of their specs and features.

Powertrain and Performance

Lamborghini’s Temerario features a new 4.0‑litre, twin‑turbo V8 that makes 789 bhp at 9,000–9,750 rpm. Additionally, it gets three electric motors, bringing the combined output to 907 bhp. The engine is Lamborghini’s first turbocharged sports-car V8 with a revving capability of 10,000 rpm. Paired with AWD traction, it sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in about 2.7 seconds and has a top speed of 340 kmph.

In contrast, Ferrari’s 296 GTB uses a 3.0‑litre, twin‑turbo V6 that alone makes 636 bhp mated to a rear-mounted electric motor making 164 bhp. The result is a combined output of 819 bhp and 740 Nm of torque. This RWD hybrid system launches the 296 GTB from 0 to 100 kmph in roughly 2.9 seconds, with a top speed of 330 kmph.

Notably, Ferrari’s larger 7.42 kWh battery provides about 25 km of pure electric range, whereas the Temerario uses Lamborghini’s existing smaller pack rated at about 3.8 kWh from the Revuelto for a brief electric assist.

Design and Interior

The Temerario pushes Lamborghini’s design language forward. Its hexagonal LED daytime running lights recall trademark Lamborghini geometry, and the mid-mounted V8 is left partially exposed under a new aero spoiler. From the side, a large Gallardo-style side intake reappears and multiple vents channel air through the broad engine bay.

Inside, Lamborghini promises a ‘jet-inspired’ cabin with more room. The Temerario’s wheelbase is longer than the Huracán’s, giving extra headroom and allowing new ‘comfort’ seats for enhanced everyday usability. The dashboard uses a fresh human‑machine interface (HMI) and digital displays for both driver and passenger. The interior colour scheme and materials can be extensively customised via Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program. An optional ‘Alleggerita’ package further sharpens the car. It swaps in carbon wheels and aero parts to shave off about 25 kg and boost total downforce by 67 per cent.

Ferrari’s 296 GTB features flowing bodywork inspired by classic models, like the 250 LM. It also gets advanced aerodynamics and a high-tech driver cockpit. Ferrari’s design refreshes its GT lineage with prominent rear fenders and a Kamm-tail which invokes the 1963 250 LM, while sleek new headlights and an ‘active’ rear spoiler improve aerodynamics.

The cockpit is high-tech but traditional at the same time. It houses digital displays (similar to the SF90 Stradale) and Ferrari’s classic ‘H‑gate’ shaped gear selector. In India, the 296 GTB comes standard with luxury appointments like Alcantara-wrapped power seats along with contrast stitching, a suspension lift system, carbon-fibre trim, 20-inch forged wheels, a surround-view camera and titanium wheel bolts.

Technology and Features

Both supercars are rich with tech. The Temerario offers advanced electronics, besides the AWD hybrid powertrain, it gets ESC, torque vectoring and adaptive magnetic fluid dampers. There is a ‘Telemetry 2.0’ system that logs performance data, plus an integrated dashcam and even augmented-reality navigation in the infotainment.

The result is a high-tech cockpit that is on par with Ferrari’s. The 296 GTB’s digital dash can record lap data but Lamborghini’s AR overlay and driver analytics push the envelope further. The 296 GTB’s hybrid system is managed by a multi-function “eManettino" driving mode dial, offering eDrive (all-electric), Hybrid, Performance and Qualify (maximum output) modes. Its active aero and suspension work seamlessly with the hybrid drivetrain.

