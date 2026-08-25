Lamborghini Temerario Tricolore unveiled at Monterey Car Week, gets bespoke Italian styling

Italian luxury automaker Lamborghini has unveiled the Temerario Tricolore at the Monterey Car Week, a bespoke interpretation of its high-performance hybrid vehicle. It was showcased alongside the global premiere of the Revuelto SV. The Temerario Tricolore marks the return of Lamborghini’s Tricolore nameplate after 15 years. The last model to carry the designation was the Gallardo LP 550-2 Tricolore, introduced in 2011. With the new Temerario, Lamborghini brings the colours of the Italian flag into its latest generation of electrified super sports cars while combining heritage with modern performance and personalisation.

Lamborghini has unveiled the Temerario Tricolore at Monterey Car Week, featuring bespoke Italian-inspired styling, personalised interiors and a 907 bhp hybrid powertrain delivering 0 to 100 kmph in 2.7 seconds.

Lamborghini Temerario Tricolore: Exterior

The new Temerario Tricolore draws inspiration from the Gallardo LP 550-2 Tricolore, which was created to mark the 150th anniversary of Italian unification. While the earlier model featured a dedicated Italian flag-coloured stripe, the new Temerario adopts a more contemporary interpretation of the Tricolore theme.

The lower portion of the exterior is finished in Blu Marinus Shiny, while Bianco Monocerus covers the upper surfaces, including sections of the doors and front and rear fenders. Glossy Nero Noctis elements have been used on the exterior mirrors, wheels, engine cover, rear section and upper bodywork, creating a sharp contrast between the different shades.

Rosso brake callipers add another sporty touch, while a green, white and red graphic on the bonnet directly references the colours of the Italian flag. The Blu Marinus Shiny paint features a deep blue finish that produces lighter reflections when exposed to direct light. Together with the white upper body, it accentuates the Temerario’s sculpted profile, including the rising shoulder line that stretches from the front wheel arches across the doors and towards the rear.

The contrasting colour treatment highlights the Temerario’s modern design language. Key elements include sharp front-end surfaces, hexagonal daytime running lights, an exposed engine and aerodynamic components integrated into the bodywork.

Lamborghini Temerario Tricolore: Interior

The Tricolore theme continues inside the cabin, where Lamborghini has combined bespoke detailing with its signature sporting character. The interior features Nero Ade upholstery paired with Rosso Alala contrast stitching. The hexagonal design theme is also carried into the cabin. Several exclusive details distinguish the Temerario Tricolore. A bespoke silhouette of the car has been incorporated into the rear cabin trim, while Tricolore lettering is embroidered onto the door panels.

Lamborghini has carefully coordinated the colours, materials and graphic elements to create a unified interior design. Through the Ad Personam programme, the cabin becomes another area for customers to express their individuality without compromising the performance-focused character of the supercar.

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Lamborghini Temerario Tricolore: Performance

The Temerario Tricolore retains the standard model’s advanced hybrid powertrain, which is a 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine with three electric motors, producing a total output of 907.4 bhp. The combustion engine can rev up to 10,000 rpm, delivering performance and a distinctive sound across the rev range. Lamborghini Temerario accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.7 seconds, while its top speed exceeds 340 kmph.

Its exterior colours, interior materials and bespoke details have been developed as one cohesive package, showcasing the scope of Lamborghini’s Ad Personam programme. With its combination of Italian-inspired styling, extensive personalisation and hybrid performance, the Temerario Tricolore brings together Lamborghini’s heritage and its approach to electrified supercar engineering.

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