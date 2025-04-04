Lamborghini Temerario India launch confirmed on April 30

Lamborghini is all set to bring its second hybrid supercar to the Indian market after the Reveulto. The Italian supercar maker has confirmed the launch of the new Temerario in India on April 30, 2025. The new Lamorghini Temerario replaces the Huracan in the brand’s stable and draws power from a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system. Notably, the last examples of the Huracan were recently delivered to customers in the country.

Lamborghini Temerario: Hybrid Powertrain

The Lamborghini Temerario made its global debut in August last year and the PHEV supercar arrives in India in just over eight months. Power on the Temerario comes from the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with three electric motors, similar to the Revuelto. The V8 motor produces 789 bhp between 9,000 rpm and 9,750 rpm, and a peak torque of 730 Nm between 4,000 and 7,000 rpm.

The engine has a redline at 10,000 rpm with a combined output of 907 bhp and 800 Nm. The gearbox on duty is an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic unit

The two electric motors are mounted on the front axle powering each wheel and produce 220 kW (295 bhp) and 2,150 Nm of peak torque. The third electric motor is integrated into the 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and powers the rear wheels. The combined output stands at 907 bhp. The Temerario can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just just 2.7 seconds and has a top speed of 343 kmph. The three electric motors are powered by a 3.8 kWh battery that can be fully charged in 30 minutes using a 7 kW AC charger. The battery also charges itself, thanks to regenerative braking.

Lamborghini Temerario: Design

The new Temerario gets a completely new design language that looks sharper over the Huracan. The new shark-nose front and lower lip spoiler give it a distinctive look, while the new hexagon-shaped LED DRLs help the model stand out. The same design theme has been given to the taillights, along with the centrally-mounted rear exhaust, ORVMs and the fuel tank cap. The Temerario rides on 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels, and the automaker will give you a host of options to choose from, including carbon-fibre wheels.

Lamborghini has 13 different driving modes, including Città, Strada, Sport and Corsa. In Città mode, Lamborghini offers a new special sound from the electric drive unit. In Città mode, the Temerario is emission-free and quiet.

The new Temerario is underpinned by an aluminium spaceframe chassis that has an increased torsional rigidity of 20 per cent over the Huracan’s carbon fibre and aluminium frame. The car also offers a track-focused option called the Alleggerita package that adds even more carbon fibre panels to lower weight by 25 kg from the dry weight of 1,715 kg.

Lamborghini Temerario: Interior

The cabin gets a fighter jet themed layout similar to the Revuelto. Lamborghini has packed the interior with a 12.3-inch digital instrument control and a vertically stacked 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There’s a third 9.1-inch screen for the passenger mounted on the dashboard. The seats are electrically adjustable and offer heating and ventilation. Furthermore, the steering wheel comes with physical controls. The Temerario comes with 13 driving modes - Citta, Strada, Sport, and Corsa with plug-in hybrid-specific modes: Recharge, Hybrid, and Performance. It also gets a dedicated drift mode with three levels of control. The braking performance is managed by 410 mm discs at the front with 10-piston calipers and 390 mm discs at the rear with four-piston calipers.

Lamborghini Temerario: Expected Price

The Temerario is set to compete against the Ferrari 296 GTB once it arrives in India. Expect prices to be around ₹6 crore (ex-showroom) for the hybrid supercar.

