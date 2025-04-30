Lamborghini Temerario drifts into India at 6 crore. Here are all the details you need

Lamborghini India has officially launched the all-new Temerario at ₹six crore (ex-showroom). The Lamborghini Temerario is a high-performance plug-in hybrid supercar that replaces the iconic Huracan in the supercar maker's lineup.

After making its global debut in August last year, the Lamborghini Temerario has entered the Indian markets within just over eight months. The new supercar marks a significant shift for the brand as it adopts a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain, blending blistering performance with electrified efficiency.

Lamborghini Temerario: Hybrid powertrain and performance

At the heart of the Temerario is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine coupled with three electric motors, following the template set by Lamborghini’s flagship, the Revuelto. The V8 alone generates 789 bhp and 730 Nm of torque, while the electric motors add another 295 bhp and a staggering 2,150 Nm of torque. The combined output stands at 907 bhp, enabling the supercar to launch from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.7 seconds with a top speed of 343 kmph.

The PHEV system is supported by a 3.8 kWh battery, which can be fully charged in 30 minutes using a 7 kW AC charger. Regenerative braking also contributes to recharging the battery on the go.

Lamborghini Temerario: Design

In terms of design, the Temerario introduces a fresh and aggressive aesthetic. It features a shark-nose front fascia, lower lip spoiler, and hexagonal LED DRLs, all contributing to its distinctive stance. At the rear, hexagon-themed taillights, a centrally mounted exhaust, and aerodynamic ORVMs reflect Lamborghini’s signature design cues.

The supercar rides on 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels, with options including lightweight carbon-fibre wheels. It also boasts an aluminium spaceframe chassis, delivering 24 per cent more torsional rigidity than the outgoing Huracan’s mixed material frame. Braking power comes from 410 mm front discs with 10-piston callipers and 390 mm rear discs with four-piston callipers, promising razor-sharp stopping performance.

For track enthusiasts, Lamborghini offers the Alleggerita package, which cuts down 25 kg from the already lean dry weight of 1,715 kg using extra carbon fibre components.

Lamborghini Temerario: Interior

Inside, the Temerario features a fighter jet-style cockpit, heavily inspired by the Revuelto. Key highlights include a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, an 8.4-inch vertical infotainment screen, and a 9.1-inch co-driver display, all wrapped in a high-tech, driver-focused cabin.

Creature comforts include ventilated and heated, electrically adjustable seats, along with a multifunction steering wheel with physical buttons. The car also offers 13 drive modes, including standard modes like Citta, Strada, Sport, and Corsa, along with hybrid-specific modes like Recharge, Hybrid, and Performance. A dedicated drift mode with three levels allows users to perform controlled drifts.

