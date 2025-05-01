Lamborghini Temerario: Does it justify the ₹6 crore price tag? Check its 5 highlights
- The Lamborghini Temerario features a hybrid powertrain, exceptional performance, futuristic design, a tech-forward interior and extensive personalisation starting at ₹6 crore (ex-showroom).
The Lamborghini Temerario marks a new chapter for the Italian supercar maker. As the official replacement for the Huracán, the Temerario is a leap into the future for Lamborghini as it gets a hybrid powertrain with an EV-mode as well. The Temerario is the third hybrid from the supercar maker in India. Here are the five key highlights of Lamborghini’s latest creation:
The Lamborghini Temerario features a twin-turbo V8 hybrid powertrain, producing 920 CV. It is the first production super sports car to reach 10,000 rpm. The engine, supported by three electric motors, provides smooth torque delivery and responsiveness. The electric motors enhance performance and reduce CO2 emissions compared to the Huracán.
The Temerario accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.7 seconds and has a top speed of 343 kmph. Its performance is aided by an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, aerodynamic design, and lightweight construction, offering good driving dynamics on both tracks and city roads.
The Temerario’s design evolves from Lamborghini’s traditional aesthetics, featuring a Viola Pasifae exterior, shark nose, and hexagonal DRL lights. The aerodynamics, with air tunnels, active spoilers, and an underbody, increase downforce by over 100 per cent compared to the Huracán EVO, providing stability at high speeds.
The interior reflects Lamborghini’s ‘Feel like a Pilot’ concept, combining luxury and technology. It includes an 8.4-inch central touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 9.1-inch co-pilot display. Features include ventilated and heated, electrically adjustable seats, along with a multifunction steering wheel with physical buttons. The car also offers 13 drive modes, including standard modes like Citta, Strada, Sport and Corsa, with hybrid-specific modes like Recharge, Hybrid and Performance. A dedicated drift mode with three levels allows users to perform controlled drifts.
The Temerario offers extensive personalisation through the Ad Personam programme, including over 400 exterior colours, interior trims, and the ‘Alleggerita’ lightweight package. Priced starting at ₹6 crore (ex-showroom), the Temerario is a statement of power, luxury, and craftsmanship in the supercar segment of India. At this price, the Temerario competes with rivals like the Ferrari 296 GTB and the McLaren Artura which cost slightly less.
