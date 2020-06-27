Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s SCV12 hypercar is readying to unleash itself on the tracks soon with the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based automaker announcing a summer of 2020 launch. The track-exclusive SCV12 gets the most powerful V12 naturally aspirated engine ever seen in a Lamborghini which has added to the buzz that is building around it.

The SCV12 boasts of downforce levels which are even superior to the much-acclaimed GT3 and has a stunning level of aerodynamic efficiency. It boasts of a a double air intake and a central rib on the front bonnet which directs airflow to the ram-air intake scoop located on the roof. This directs dynamic air pressure created by the car’s movement to increase static air pressure in the engine’s intake manifold, creating greater airflow through the engine and increasing power.

The SCV12's front bonnet has a double air intake and a central rib.

The company says that the limited-edition hypercar benefits from Lamborghini Squadra Corse's GT motorsport expertise which has been carried forward to it and has made it quite the beast capable of munching down lap after lap on a racing track. Aiding the hypercar as it seeks to push against elements is a prominent splitter at the front, lateral flicks and vertical fins on the side sills, and a custom-built carbin fibre rear wing.

While there is thumping 830 hp of peak power courtesy aerodynamic supercharging at high speed, the SCV12 also gets a lightweight chassis with rear-wheel drive which is controlled by a sequential six-speed gearbox as a structural element within the chasis.

Several aspects of the SCV12 have been developed particularly for the hypercar.

All of the capabilities would count for less if the wheels are not capable enough. For this purpose, specially developed Pirelli tyres fitted on magnesium rims (19" front, 20" rear) have been equipped on the SCV12.

The automaker informs that the SCV12 will be assembled entirely at the Lamborghini Squadra Corse factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese. And while there is no word on how many units would be made, owners are sure to be part of an extremely exclusive club.