Lamborghini Revuelto SV unveiled at Monterey Car Week, limited to 1,963 units

Lamborghini has introduced the Revuelto Super Veloce (SV), a more performance-oriented and track-focused derivative of its flagship series-production supercar. Production will be restricted to just 1,963 units, referencing the year Lamborghini was founded. The limited run will be offered exclusively to the brand’s most loyal customers and collectors.

Lamborghini has unveiled the Revuelto SV, limited to 1,963 units, with 1,065hp, 0-100kmph in 2.4 seconds, enhanced aerodynamics, GT3-derived suspension and brakes, and track-focused upgrades

Lamborghini has yet to reveal the Revuelto SV’s price, although it is expected to carry a substantial premium over the standard Revuelto, which is priced at ₹8.89 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra Scorpio N ₹13.49 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹17,700/ month Check Eligibility Lamborghini Revuelto ₹8.89 Cr EMI starting at just ₹11,62,400/ month Check Eligibility Ferrari 849 Testarossa ₹10.37 Cr EMI starting at just ₹13,55,900/ month Check Eligibility Aston Martin Vanquish ₹8.85 Cr EMI starting at just ₹11,57,200/ month Check Eligibility Mahindra BE 6 ₹18.90 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹24,800/ month Check Eligibility Tata Sierra ₹11.49 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹15,100/ month Check Eligibility

Lamborghini Revuelto SV: Powertrain

The Revuelto SV retains the standard model’s 6.5L naturally aspirated V12, which develops 825 hp and can rev to 9,500 rpm. Additionally, it is paired with a 7.3-kWh battery pack and three electric motors. However, Lamborghini has increased the combined output of the electric motors from 190 hp to 299 hp. As a result, the plug-in hybrid powertrain produces a total of 1,065 hp, representing a 50 hp increase over the standard Revuelto. The eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system have been retained.

Despite the additional performance, the Revuelto SV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.4 seconds and reach 200 kmph in 6.7 seconds, while its top speed remains above 345 kmph. Moreover, the SV also benefits from a new sports exhaust system and extensive weight-saving measures. Its power-to-weight ratio has increased to 602.4 hp per tonne, compared with 571.4 hp per tonne in the standard Revuelto. The Revuelto boasts a new driving mode called ‘Pilota’ which further enhances the car’s circuit-focused character. Developed with motorsport input, the mode features a bespoke five-stage traction-control system designed to adapt to changing track conditions and tyre wear.

Lamborghini Revuelto SV: Chassis and Brakes

The House of the Raging Bull has made extensive changes to the Revuelto SV’s chassis to improve agility and track performance. The suspension uses manually adjustable dampers derived from GT3 racing technology. According to Lamborghini, the revised setup increases agility by 17 per cent and improves lateral grip by 10 per cent compared with the standard Revuelto. Not only that, but the braking system has also been upgraded. The SV receives a revised braking control system and new CCM-R carbon-ceramic brake discs measuring 420 mm at the front and 410 mm at the rear.

These upgrades are claimed to deliver an 11 per cent increase in peak deceleration and 23 per cent better heat dissipation, while reducing brake disc temperatures by 12 per cent. The Revuelto SV’s track credentials are further demonstrated by its performance at Germany’s Hockenheimring. Lamborghini claims the car completed a lap of the circuit in 1 minute 41.6 seconds, making it the second-fastest officially timed car at the track.

Also Read : Ferrari CZ26 is a 986bhp one-off Ferrari built around an SF90

Lamborghini Revuelto SV: Exterior

The Revuelto SV receives a more aggressive exterior treatment compared with the standard model. The redesigned bodywork includes a new front diffuser with contrasting red accents and a revised rear diffuser.

One of the most prominent changes is the large rear wing, which provides the SV with a more purposeful motorsport-inspired appearance. Exclusive SV graphics and badging, contrasting elements and extensive carbon-fibre components further distinguish the limited-edition model. The supercar rides on newly developed lightweight centre-lock alloy wheels measuring 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear. These are wrapped in specially developed Bridgestone Potenza Race R tyres designed to maximise grip and performance on the circuit.

Lamborghini Revuelto SV: Interior

The cabin layout remains largely similar to that of the standard Revuelto, but Lamborghini has introduced several changes to reflect the SV’s performance-oriented character. The most notable addition is a set of racing-style bucket seats. SV-specific badging is also incorporated into the cabin, while customers can choose from an expanded selection of upholstery finishes and colour combinations.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: