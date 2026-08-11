Lamborghini Revuelto SV teased ahead of expected debut at Monterey Car Week

Italian luxury automaker Lamborghini has released a pair of teaser images of the upcoming Revuelto SV, giving enthusiasts an early glimpse of the more hardcore derivative of its flagship model. The high-performance variant is expected to make its public debut on August 14 during Monterey Car Week, where Lamborghini is likely to showcase the model’s enhanced performance and track-focused character.

Lamborghini Revuelto SV: Design





The teaser images show a number of unique design elements that distinguish the Revuelto SV from the base Revuelto. One of the most noticeable changes is at the rear, where the supercar seems to offer a large, fixed rear wing. Unlike the base Revuelto that sports an active aerodynamic spoiler, the SV is expected to feature a fixed aerodynamic element designed to generate additional downforce and improve stability at higher speeds. The second teaser centres on the supercar’s front end and hints at a reimagined version of the Lamborghini badge. Instead of the traditional badge mounted on the bodywork, the Revuelto SV appears to feature the iconic Lamborghini shield embossed directly into the carbon-fibre bonnet. This approach could be part of Lamborghini’s wider efforts to reduce weight and improve the car’s performance.





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Lamborghini Revuelto SV: Powertrain Expected





Lamborghini has not yet released all technical details about the Revuelto SV, but the model is expected to get significant mechanical updates. This could include a retuned suspension, aerodynamic tweaks and a more aggressively tuned powertrain. The SV will also likely get weight-saving measures and chassis tweaks to improve its handling and track performance.

The Revuelto SV has already generated plenty of interest, after reports the car set a new lap record at Germany’s Hockenheimring during development testing. This suggests that Lamborghini is placing considerable emphasis on the car’s dynamic capabilities, rather than focusing solely on increased power.

The standard Revuelto is powered by a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine combined with a hybrid system. The powertrain produces a combined 1,001 hp and sends power to all four wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. For the SV, Lamborghini is reportedly considering an increase in output to approximately 1,065 hp, potentially making it one of the most powerful road-going models in the brand’s current line-up.

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Lamborghini Revuelto SV: Exclusivity

The exclusivity will be further substantiated by the limited production of the Revuelto SV. Reports suggest that production could be capped at around 1,963 units, although Lamborghini has yet to officially confirm the figure. With its fixed rear wing, carbon-fibre-focused weight-saving approach, revised chassis and potentially higher power output, the Revuelto SV is expected to represent the most performance-oriented interpretation of Lamborghini’s flagship V12 supercar yet.

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