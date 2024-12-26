Lamborghini luxury car fire in Mumbai makes Gautam Singhania reignite safety debate

A Lamborghini luxury car went up in flames late on Wednesday (December 25) in Mumbai. The incident took place on the Coastal Road at around 10:20 pm when the Lamborghini Revuelto luxury car was spotted with smoke coming out of it. The video was shared on social media platform by Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of the Raymond Group, who has been particularly critical about the safety of the vehicles sold by the Italian luxury car manufacturer.

The video shows the Lamborghini Revuelto, orange in colour, in fire as a person trying to douse the flame with a hosepipe. The fire was put out with the help of a fire engine within 45 minutes. According to reports, no one was injured in the incident. The Revuelto is one of the most expensive luxury cars in Lamborghini's India portfolio, priced at ₹8.89 crore (ex-showroom).

Singhania took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to raise safety concerns about the luxury cars from Lamborghini. He wrote, “Incidents like this raise serious concerns about the reliability and safety standards of Lamborghini. For the price and reputation, one expects uncompromising quality—not potential hazards." Known for his impressive car collection, Singhania had earlier raised the concerns when he test drove the same model and complained about the issue.

In October this year, Singhania shared his experience of driving a Lamborghini Revuelto. He said he took delivery of the supercar 15 days before highlighting the incident that took place on Mumbai's Trans-Habour Link Road. Singhania said that the luxury car developed an electrical failure during the drive which left him stranded. Singhania said that no one from Lamborghini India or the Asia division had reached out to him when he raised the issue.

Singhania's previous run-ins with luxury carmakers

Singhania had earlier vented out against other luxury carmakers in India, including the likes of Maserati and Porsche. Last year, Singhania had triggered a warning for those looking to buy a Maserati MC20, saying that it is a ‘dangerous car and somebody might kill himself in it’. In 2015, Singhania trained his gun on Porsche after a 2011 Porsche Cayenne Turbo belonging to industrialist Yohan Poonawalla caught fire in Mumbai.

Gautam Singhania's luxury car collection

Singhania owns several performance vehicles in a garage that has the likes of Maserati MC20, Lotus Elise, Pontiac Firebird Transam, two McLarens and multiple Ferrari models. He also owns a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

