Lamborghini Revuelto Impavido breaks cover to celebrate quarter century in Japan, limited to 25 cars

Lamborghini, the Italian automotive manufacturer, has revealed the Revuelto Impavido, a special limited-edition version of its flagship V12 supercar to mark 25 years of the company in Japan. The special edition is limited to 25 individually numbered units and takes its inspiration from Bushido, the Japanese code of honour that embodies the qualities of courage, discipline and unwavering determination. The name Impavido means fearless in Italian, and is inspired by Bushido.

Lamborghini has unveiled the Japan-exclusive Revuelto Impavido, limited to 25 units. Inspired by Bushido and samurai armour, it features bespoke styling and a 1,001 bhp hybrid V12 powertrain

Lamborghini Revuelto Impavido: Ad Personam Customisation

The Revuelto Impavido was developed through the Ad Personam customisation programme, with an exterior design inspired by traditional samurai armour. Sculpted lines across the doors and rear bumper evoke the motion of a katana sword strike. Gold accents throughout the bodywork reference the odoshi, the silk cords traditionally used to bind samurai armour, and represent identity, hierarchy and clan affiliation.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra Scorpio N ₹13.49 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹17,700/ month Check Eligibility Lamborghini Revuelto ₹8.89 Cr EMI starting at just ₹11,62,400/ month Check Eligibility Ferrari 849 Testarossa ₹10.37 Cr EMI starting at just ₹13,55,900/ month Check Eligibility Aston Martin Vanquish ₹8.85 Cr EMI starting at just ₹11,57,200/ month Check Eligibility Mahindra BE 6 ₹18.90 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹24,800/ month Check Eligibility Tata Sierra ₹11.49 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹15,100/ month Check Eligibility

Lamborghini Revuelto Impavido: Exterior

The front fascia references the maedate, the ornamental crest mounted on a samurai helmet, which stands for protection, status and individuality. The decorative detailing on the roof and fenders references the kozane, the lacquered plates of samurai armour. The Revuelto Impavido is available in four exclusive exterior configurations, each inspired by different elements of the samurai symbolism. The glossy finishes include Verde Campus, inspired by Hisui jade, Japan's national stone associated with life, fertility and the earth, and Grigio Artis Lucido, influenced by the katana sword as a symbol of honour, loyalty and master craftsmanship. The matte finishes comprise Grigio Crater Matt, inspired by black and grey samurai armour representing fearlessness, protection and authority, and Rosso Pyra, influenced by the Sanada Red, symbolising bravery, strength and discipline.

The glossy variants feature Nero Noctis and Bronzo Oreadi accents, while the matte versions receive Nero Nemesis and Bronzo Serse detailing. Exterior paintwork, graphics and exposed carbon-fibre components share matching finishes. Additional highlights include 21-inch front and 22-inch rear Altanero forged alloy wheels finished in Shiny Black, Bronzo brake callipers and matte black exhaust tips.

Also Read : New Toyota Hilux teased officially ahead of 28th July launch

Lamborghini Revuelto Impavido: Interior

The cabin of the Lamborghini Revuelto Impavido features Nero Ade leather paired with Corsa Tex upholstery, complemented by Bronzo Oreadi contrast stitching. Exclusive details include bespoke seat embroidery, unique door panel patterns, roof embroidery, a Samurai logo and an individually numbered "1 di 25" carbon-fibre plaque, emphasising the exclusivity of each vehicle.

Lamborghini Revuelto Impavido: Engine





The Lamborghini Revuelto Impavido is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5L V12 engine, paired with three electric motors and a transversely mounted eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, delivering a combined peak power output of approximately 1,001 bhp. The supercar features a carbon-fibre monocoque with a front structure made using Forged Composites technology, active aerodynamics with a three-position rear wing, CCB Plus carbon-ceramic braking system and an all-wheel-drive setup enhanced by electrified torque vectoring. Moreover, the Revuelto accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.5 seconds and has a top speed exceeding 350 kmph.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: