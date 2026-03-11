Lamborghini India sees rising demand for personalised super sports cars

India’s appetite for highly personalised super sports cars continues to grow, and Lamborghini India is witnessing strong demand from customers looking to create truly unique machines. A key driver behind this trend is the brand’s Ad Personam personalisation programme, which allows buyers to tailor almost every aspect of their vehicle.

Recent deliveries of the Lamborghini Revuelto across different regions of India underline this shift. Each car has been individually configured to reflect the owner’s taste, performance preferences and approach to luxury.

North India: Revuelto delivered in Azzurro Thetys

One of the latest deliveries in North India features a Revuelto finished in Azzurro Thetys, a distinctive colour from Lamborghini’s Ad Personam palette.

The exterior specification includes extensive use of carbon fibre, with upper and lower carbon fibre packages, a carbon fibre roof, and carbon fibre A pillars. Matte black detailing adds contrast and gives the car a more aggressive, performance oriented appearance.

Inside the cabin, the Classica Ad Personam interior theme is finished in Blu Delphinus with Bianco Polar highlights. The cabin also features inverted stitching, embroidered Lamborghini shields and multiple carbon fibre elements. Other highlights include a carbon fibre steering wheel wrapped in Corsa Tex, ambient RGB lighting and a Sonus faber high premium audio system.

East India: First Revuelto delivered in the region

The first Revuelto to be delivered in East India arrives in a striking Giallo Auge shade, reflecting the growing demand for bold and vibrant specifications among buyers in the region.

The interior is finished in Nero Ade with Giallo Taurus contrast accents. The specification includes inverted stitching, fully electric and heated comfort seats, carbon fibre kickplates with a backlit Revuelto logo and ambient interior lighting.

This example also features a passenger display and the premium Sonus faber sound system, enhancing both the luxury and technological appeal of the super sports car.

West India: A carbon fibre heavy Revuelto delivered in Mumbai

In Mumbai, Lamborghini delivered one of the most extensively specified Revuelto models in the country. The car features full exterior and interior carbon fibre packages through the Ad Personam programme.

Finished in Verde Metallic, the exterior is complemented by Bronzo Oreadi accents, including a livery stripe on the rear diffuser. The car rides on 21-inch front and 22-inch rear Diamond Cut Altanero forged wheels finished in bronze.

The specification also includes aerodynamic carbon fibre door fins and multiple carbon fibre components across the bodywork, making it one of the most comprehensively optioned examples in India.

Inside, the Classica Ad Personam interior combines Nero Ade upholstery with Terra Emilia accents, along with inverted stitching and embroidered Lamborghini shields. The cabin also features a carbon fibre steering wheel and fully electric heated comfort seats, offering a blend of luxury and high-performance character.

What powers the Lamborghini Revuelto?

The Lamborghini Revuelto is powered by a newly developed 6.5 litre naturally aspirated V12 engine that produces 803 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 712 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. This engine works alongside three electric motors, taking the combined output to 1,001 bhp.

Power is sent to all four wheels through a new 8-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox. In terms of performance, the Revuelto can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds, while 0 to 200 kmph is achieved in 7 seconds. The top speed stands at 350 kmph, and the supercar also offers a total of 13 driving modes to tailor its performance characteristics

