Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica to launch in India tomorrow: What to expect

The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica has an aerodynamic design and is inspired by the Sian hybrid hypercar.Powered by a 5.2-litre, naturally aspirated V10 engine, the Huracan Tecnica can generate 640 hp of maximum power and a peak torque output of 565 Nm.

Lamborghini is all set to launch the Huracan Tecnica rear-wheel drive sports car in India tomorrow, August 25. It is powered by a V10 engine, the same that is used under the hood of the Huracan STO. Earlier introduced in global markets in April this year, the Huracan Tecnica will be placed between the standard Huracan Evo and the Huracan STO models in India. The Tecnica is considered as the most driver-focused model in the Huracan family and is meant for road as well as race tracks.

Lamborghini describes the new Tecnica as a ‘fun-to-drive Huracan, as compelling when driving to the race circuit as it is on the street itself’. Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO at Lamborghini, said, “The Tecnica completes the Huracan line-up, sitting perfectly between the RWD and the track-focused STO, flawlessly presenting technology, performance and the Huracan’s V10 aspirated engine in a dramatically evolved design."

The 5.2-litre, naturally aspirated V10 engine inside the Huracan Tecnica can generate 640 hp of maximum power and a peak torque output of 565 Nm. All the power is transferred to the rear wheels using a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It takes just 3.2 seconds for the Tecnica to hit 100 kmph, and has a claimed top speed of 325 kmph.

The Tecnica looks every bit of all the Huracan models available in India. The sports lifestyle and track-oriented car has an aerodynamic design and is inspired by the Sian hybrid hypercar. At the rear, the tail lamps are the same but the bumper does look more aggressive with the exhausts and a rear spoiler. However, there are not many changes to the interior. It looks pretty much the same as the regular Huracan. The manufacturer has added connected car technology which they call Lamborghini Connect. The Tecnica weighs just 1,379 kg which also helps its sports car credentials.

Lamborghini is offering a brake cooling system and rear-wheel steering. The traction control is specifically tuned by Lamborghini which allows some amount of slip before kicking in. The exterior of the Tecnica was specifically designed to increase stability, aerodynamics, downforce and reduce drag. The suspension setup is also specific to the Tecnica.

Lamborghini is likely to keep the price of the Huracan Tecnica around ₹4.50 crore (ex-showroom). It will take on the likes of Porsche 911 GT3 as one of the rivals when launched.

