Lamborghini Huracan successor to launch in late 2024, to come as plug-in hybrid

Lamborghini CEO Stefan Winkelmann has confirmed that the automaker is working on the successor of its Huracan supercar, which will arrive in the market in late 2024 with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. His comment comes as a reiteration of Lamborghini CETO Rouven Mohr's statement made earlier in July last year when he said that the Lamborghini Huracan would come with a PHEV setup.

| Updated on: 08 Mar 2023, 09:46 AM
Lamborghini is working on a range of PHEV models, and the upcoming Huracan successor is one of them.
Lamborghini is working on a range of PHEV models, and the upcoming Huracan successor is one of them. (Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato for representational purpose)
Winkelmann said that a completely new Huracan would come to the market at the end of next year, reports Road & Track. "At the end of 2024, a completely new Huracan will come to market," he said. However, Lamborghini's CEO didn't provide any details about the engine layout of the upcoming Huracan successor.

Also Read : Lamborghini LB744 is the supercar brand's next electrified flagship with 1000 hp

The report claims that the Lamborghini Huracan successor will come with a twin-turbo V8 engine, which will be paired with an electrified setup. The PHEV powertrain reportedly will not engage the turbochargers until the internal combustion unit reaches 7,000 rpm and keep them spinning until the engine's 10,000 rpm redline. Once outside this rev range, the powertrain will reportedly operate as a naturally aspirated motor with hybrid assistance.

Interestingly, the details about the upcoming Lamborghini Huracan come to the fore at a time when the Italian supercar marquee revealed details about the Aventador replacement's powertrain specifications. The Lamborghini Aventador successor will adopt a new 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine mated to three different electric motors for plug-in hybrid assistance.

The ICE unit alone can churn out 813 hp of power at 9,250 rpm and 725 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. Power will be sent to the rear axle exclusively. An electric motor will be integrated into the eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox, which can also send power to the rear axle depending on the requirement and road condition. The PHEV setup can pump out an overall power output of 1,000 hp. The powertrain setup will employ a 3.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that will be positioned in the car's centre tunnel.

Besides these plug-in hybrid models, Lamborghini is also working on a PHEV variant of the Urus SUV, which would borrow the powertrain from the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

First Published Date: 08 Mar 2023, 09:46 AM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Lamborghini Aventador Lamborghini Huracan Lamborghini Urus sportscar supercar luxury car
