Lamborghini Huracan successor all set to break covers tomorrow. Check details

The Lamborghini Huracan, renowned for its naturally aspirated V10 choir, is finally being retired. The highly anticipated Lamborghi Temerario, the successor to Huracan drops on August 16, when the global unveiling will signal a new era for the Modenese supercar manufacturer.

Lamborghini Chief designer Mitja Borkert gave a sneak peek at the look of the car, asserting that it would express sharp, edgy, but still unmistakable

Interestingly, the successor to the Huracan will abandon its iconic V10 power plant for a hybridised powertrain. The Lamborghini Temerario will feature a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine at its heart, producing 789 bhp and 730 Nm of torque.

If one considers that alone, it already outmuscles the extreme Huracan STO. More importantly, Lamborghini has teased a redline beyond the already mind-boggling 10,000 rpm, hinting at an even more exhilarating driving experience.

The Lamborghini Temerario will supplement the lack of two extra cylinders with three electric motors to make it a plug-in hybrid. Specific power figures for the electric motors are yet to be released, but one can assume that the combined output will be rather extreme for the Lamborghini Temerario. Hybridisation not only introduces a clear gain in performance but also allows an element of electric range, moving with the times.

Lamborghini Design Evolution

The design philosophy of Lamborghini has always been marked by brave, angular lines, and that is what the Temerario holds. Chief designer Mitja Borkert gave a sneak peek at the look of the car, asserting that it would express sharp, edgy, but still unmistakable lines of Lamborghini.

Spy shots have given some clear design cues of a sleeker headlight setup, more aggressive front air intakes, a sculpted rear end, and a prominent diffuser with a centre-exit exhaust. The profile is likely sleeker overall and more aero-efficient for improved performance and dramatic effect.

The Lamborghini Temerario interior is to be a blend of luxury with state-of-the-art technology. The cabin will feature a driver-centric layout with a large centre-positioned touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster, and advanced connectivity features in this cabin, which borrows cues from the recently revealed Lamborghini Revuelto.

