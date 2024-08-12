Lamborghini Huracan replacement spotted yet again. Here's what we know so far

Lamborghini is gearing up for the grand debut of the yet to be named Huracan successor in just over a week at Pebble Beach on August 16. Even as the path to the big reveal becomes shorter and shorter, the heavily camouflaged prototype, which is being referred to as "Temerario", continues to be tested ahead of its reveal.

The Lamborghini Temerario is fundamentally different under the skin from the vehicle it is replacing. The naturally-aspirated V10 of the Lamborghini H

One feature that cannot be camouflaged appears to be Lamborghini's fascination with hexagons. This is most evident in the rear of the vehicle as shown in the latest photos.

Notably the hexagonal exhaust and the taillights on either side of it that both adopt this geometric design. Whereas the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica featured hexagonal exhaust tips, the Lamborghini Temerario takes this design motif to the next level with a more pronounced and centrally located exhaust tip.

The rear profile of the car has an aggressive design with a shaved corner and an F1-style light diffuser to underscore a sporting character. The vents on either side of the licence plate panel help in cooling the engine.

Hybrid power and high-revving V8

The Lamborghini Temerario is fundamentally different under the skin from the vehicle it is replacing. The naturally-aspirated V10 of the Lamborghini Huracan has been replaced with a completely new twin-turbo V8 engine. The new engine offers up 789 bhp and 729 Nm of torque.

But that's not the only measure of the car's performance. The vehicle is said to have three electric motors that when combined with the internal combustion engine contribute to a figure of more than 887 bhp. Remarkably, the V8 engine is able to rev to an astonishing 10,000 rpm.

A new era for Lamborghini

Looking at the front of the car, we can see some more signs of the design language that Lamborghini seems to be adopting. Daytime running lights in a Y-shape are reminiscent of Lamborghini Revuelto, possibly indicating a shift in the brand's design language. The lower running lights continue with the hexagon theme as both a nod to Lamborghini's heritage and hints at the future.

It's important to note that this will be an entirely new car, unrelated to the Audi R8. Audi has confirmed the end of production for its mid-engine supercar, leaving Lamborghini to carry the torch for this segment within the Volkswagen Group.

