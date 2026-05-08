Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Lamborghini Fenomeno Teased Ahead Of Reveal On May 9

Lamborghini Fenomeno teased ahead of reveal on May 9

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 08 May 2026, 10:27 am
Follow us on:

  • Lamborghini has teased the Fenomeno Roadster ahead of its debut. Reports point to limited production and hybrid V12 power.

The Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster is set to make its global debut at the Lamborghini Arena 2026 event in Imola.
View Personalised Offers on
Lamborghini Urus
Check Offers

Italian supercar maker Lamborghini is preparing to reveal a new limited-edition model called the Fenomeno Roadster during the Lamborghini Arena 2026 event at Imola on May 9. The company has now released the first official teaser image of the upcoming open-top supercar after days of posting historic special-edition roadsters across its social media channels.

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Volvo XC90
₹ 97.8 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero Neo
₹ 8.69 - 10.49 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo XC60
₹ 68.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo EX30
₹ 41 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now

The teaser confirms the Fenomeno Roadster name while also offering an early look at the car’s silhouette and styling direction. The image suggests the roadster will closely follow the design language of the coupe version, including a dual-tone exterior finish. The front section appears largely unchanged, although changes around the rear deck and engine cover are expected to distinguish the open-top variant.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Lamborghini Urus
Engine Icon3999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 4.18 - 4.47 Cr
Compare View Offers
Lamborghini Revuelto
Engine Icon6498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.89 Cr
Compare View Offers
Lamborghini Temerario
FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6 Cr
Compare View Offers
Lamborghini Urus Performante
Engine Icon3996 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 4.22 Cr
Compare View Offers
Lamborghini Urus SE
Engine Icon3996 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 4.57 Cr
Compare View Offers
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
Engine Icon5204 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 4.61 Cr
Compare View Offers

Also Read : Lamborghini Revuelto deliveries in India highlight growing demand for bespoke super sports cars

Based on the Revuelto

Industry reports indicate that the Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster will be underpinned by the same platform as the Lamborghini Revuelto. If accurate, the limited-run model is likely to retain the Revuelto’s plug-in hybrid V12 setup.

The hybrid powertrain is expected to generate 1065 bhp and 793 lb-ft of torque, which would make the Fenomeno Roadster the most powerful convertible Lamborghini has ever produced. The setup combines a naturally aspirated V12 engine with electric assistance, continuing Lamborghini’s shift toward electrified high-performance models.

Hybrid system likely unchanged

The upcoming model is also expected to use the Revuelto’s 7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Reports suggest the battery could offer an electric-only driving range of around 12.4 miles.

While Lamborghini has not released technical specifications or production figures officially, reports from industry sources claim the Fenomeno line will be extremely limited in numbers. The coupe version is said to be capped at just 29 units globally, which could make the roadster even rarer.

Also Read : Most exclusive Lamborghini Urus SE ‘Tettonero’ Capsule unveiled, limited to 630 units only

Expected price and exclusivity

The Fenomeno Roadster is also expected to command a significant premium. Industry estimates suggest pricing could reach around $3.5 million, placing it among Lamborghini’s most exclusive modern production models.

More details about the car, including its final design, specifications and production plans, are expected to be revealed during its official debut at Imola.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 08 May 2026, 10:27 am IST
TAGS: Fenomeno
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS