Lamborghini Fenomeno teased ahead of reveal on May 9

Italian supercar maker Lamborghini is preparing to reveal a new limited-edition model called the Fenomeno Roadster during the Lamborghini Arena 2026 event at Imola on May 9. The company has now released the first official teaser image of the upcoming open-top supercar after days of posting historic special-edition roadsters across its social media channels.

The teaser confirms the Fenomeno Roadster name while also offering an early look at the car’s silhouette and styling direction. The image suggests the roadster will closely follow the design language of the coupe version, including a dual-tone exterior finish. The front section appears largely unchanged, although changes around the rear deck and engine cover are expected to distinguish the open-top variant.

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Based on the Revuelto

Industry reports indicate that the Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster will be underpinned by the same platform as the Lamborghini Revuelto. If accurate, the limited-run model is likely to retain the Revuelto’s plug-in hybrid V12 setup.

The hybrid powertrain is expected to generate 1065 bhp and 793 lb-ft of torque, which would make the Fenomeno Roadster the most powerful convertible Lamborghini has ever produced. The setup combines a naturally aspirated V12 engine with electric assistance, continuing Lamborghini’s shift toward electrified high-performance models.

Hybrid system likely unchanged

The upcoming model is also expected to use the Revuelto’s 7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Reports suggest the battery could offer an electric-only driving range of around 12.4 miles.

While Lamborghini has not released technical specifications or production figures officially, reports from industry sources claim the Fenomeno line will be extremely limited in numbers. The coupe version is said to be capped at just 29 units globally, which could make the roadster even rarer.

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Expected price and exclusivity

The Fenomeno Roadster is also expected to command a significant premium. Industry estimates suggest pricing could reach around $3.5 million, placing it among Lamborghini’s most exclusive modern production models.

More details about the car, including its final design, specifications and production plans, are expected to be revealed during its official debut at Imola.

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