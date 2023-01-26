HT Auto
Lamborghini clocks best year ever in India in 2022 led by Urus supercar

Lamborghini in India continues on growth path recording 2022 as the best year ever for the Italian supercar manufacturer. Last year, the carmaker delivered 92 cars, an achievement for a carmaker whose models costs several crores on an average. The landmark year also earmarks its global sales record of 9,233 cars worldwide with an increase of 10 per cent. Its supercars are so much in demand that one will need to wait for at least 18 months on an average to drive one home as most of its models are sold out till 2024.

26 Jan 2023, 10:21 AM
Lamborghini recently launched the Urus Performante in India at a price of more than ₹4 crore.
The Urus SUV continues to be the top performer for the Italian luxury brand in India. The SUV, one of the fastest in the world, contributes more than half of all cars Lamborghini sold in the country last year. In fact, more than 80 per cent of buyers who pick a Lamborghini for the first time in India opt for this SUV. In November, Lamborghini drove in the Urus Performante SUV in India at a price of 4.2 crore. It also plans to drive in the new generation Urus S SUV to the country soon.

Among other models Lamborghini sells in India include the likes of Huracan and Aventador. Speaking on 2023 forecast, Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, had said,“The outlook is equally positive, with orders taken already covering the whole of 2023 production." Sharad Agarwal, who heads the Italian supercar manufacturer's business in India, had said, “It has been a complete game-changer. Urus brought the dynamics of a super sports car with the versitality of an SUV, and met the dreams and aspirations of more people in India."

This year, Lamborghini has planned several more launches in India. The most anticipated model is the new Urus S super SUV. Lamborghini is also planning to introduce several hybrid models, including that of the Urus and Huracan, soon before the carmaker joins the EV bandwagon with its first model in 2028.

