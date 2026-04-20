KTM 390 Duke, 390 Adventure get new 350cc variants; prices start at 2.77 lakh

KTM has introduced new 350cc variants of the KTM 390 Duke and KTM 390 Adventure in India, expanding its existing 390 range. The 350cc KTM 390 Duke is priced at ₹2,77,268, while the 350cc KTM 390 Adventure is priced at ₹2,80,905 (ex-showroom, Delhi). These variants are positioned below the current 399cc models, which will continue to be sold alongside them. The existing lineup includes the Duke R and Adventure S, X and R.

What stays the same mechanically

According to KTM, the new 350cc versions produce 41.5 PS of power and 33.5 Nm of torque. The motorcycles retain the same chassis, wheelbase, ground clearance, electronics and rider ergonomics as the 399cc versions. The Duke continues as a street-focused motorcycle, while the Adventure remains oriented towards touring and off-road use.

2026 KTM 390 Adventure

Why this shift is showing up across brands

The introduction of 350cc variants follows similar changes within the Bajaj Auto's ecosystem, which manufactures KTM motorcycles in India. Triumph Motorcycles, which partners with Bajaj for its India-made motorcycles, has also introduced 350cc versions of its sub-400cc range. Bajaj has made a comparable update with the Bajaj Dominar 400.

This switch is driven by India’s new GST structure, where motorcycles below 350cc attract 18 percent GST, compared to 28 percent for higher-displacement models. As a result, manufacturers within the Bajaj Auto Ltd. ecosystem, including KTM and Triumph Motorcycles, have introduced 350cc versions to align with the lower tax bracket.

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