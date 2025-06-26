Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear unveiled with 1,603 bhp. A limited edition, road-legal supercar.

Koenigsegg has introduced the Sadair’s Spear in its high-performance lineup. Designed with a sharper focus on circuit capability while still being homologated for road use worldwide, the car represents a technical evolution of the Jesko Attack, the company’s earlier track-oriented model.

Sadair’s Spear holds personal significance for Koenigsegg founder Christian von Koenigsegg. It comes from the name of his father’s favourite racehorse, ridden in his final race in 1976. The same father-son tribute inspired the naming of the Jesko.

Early shakedown runs at Sweden’s Gotland Ring circuit suggest the car’s upgrades are effective. The Sadair’s Spear lapped the track 1.1 seconds faster than the Jesko Attack, enough to set a new record for a Koenigsegg production car. In a typical Koenigsegg fashion, Sadair’s Spear builds on past performance milestones without drastically altering the company’s overall direction. It’s not a revolution, but a clear continuation of Koenigsegg’s long-standing formula, extreme engineering, limited production, and singular focus on performance.

Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear: Power and weight

The car is powered by Koenigsegg’s familiar twin-turbocharged V8 engine, producing 1,282 bhp on regular petrol and rising to 1,603 bhp on E85 ethanol blend fuel. These figures are achieved through revised air intake designs and updated engine calibration.

The model also sheds about 35 kg compared to the Jesko Attack, thanks to new carbon fibre production techniques, reduced sound insulation, and lighter interior components. This weight reduction helps the Sadair’s Spear push its power-to-weight ratio beyond the iconic One:1 benchmark, a target first set by Koenigsegg a decade ago.

Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear: Specifications

Aerodynamic changes are extensive. The car features a top-mounted, dual-blade active rear wing and a slightly extended rear end to improve high-speed stability. At the front, larger canards, updated hood vents with a Gurney flap, and revised wheel arch louvres have been introduced to balance downforce and enhance cooling. Further refinements include newly designed air scoops to improve engine breathing and thermal efficiency, especially during prolonged track sessions.

Koenigsegg has also reworked the suspension system, using in-house Triplex dampers and new lightweight springs tailored for track use. Braking is handled by upgraded multi-layer carbon-ceramic discs paired with revised pad materials, while the car rides on wider, specially designed turbine-style carbon fibre wheels and track-focused tyres.

Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear: Interior and features

The interior sees more functional changes than stylistic ones. A lighter central console, new carbon fibre seats, and optional six-point harnesses (where regulations allow) mark a shift toward serious track use. Weight savings continue here, with a combined 2.6 kg shed from insulation alone.

Despite the stripped-down approach, standard equipment includes Koenigsegg’s SmartCluster digital dash, SmartCenter infotainment unit, Autoskin opening system, and 360-degree parking view.

Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear: Production and Availability

Koenigsegg will manufacture only 30 examples of the Sadair’s Spear, and all were claimed at a private unveiling event. While the brand hasn’t disclosed pricing or delivery timelines, the model is clearly aimed at a very specific type of customer, those wanting maximum track capability without giving up road legality.

