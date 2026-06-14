Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut sets fastest quarter-mile record, clocks in at 8.54 seconds

Swedish luxury automaker Koenigsegg recently broke the fastest quarter-mile record for a production car with the Jesko Absolut. The company broke the record in Angelholm on June 6, which is Sweden’s National Day. Factory test driver Markus Lundh was behind the wheel when the records were shattered. The driver not only broke the record for the fastest quarter-mile but also the half-mile.

Swedish automaker Koenigsegg set new production-car quarter-mile and half-mile records with the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut, achieving 8.54 seconds at 305 kmph and 12.76 seconds at 373 kmph, respectively

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut: Record-Breaking Run

The Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut completed the quarter-mile in 8.54 seconds at a speed of 305 kmph, becoming the fastest production hypercar to complete the quarter-mile. Not only that, the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut is the only production car to achieve more than 300 kmph in a quarter-mile run. The hypercar went on to set a new half-mile record, completing it in 12.76 seconds, hitting a speed of 373 kmph. Interestingly, the engine of the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut sends power to the rear wheels, making it a rear-wheel drive hypercar.

Notably, the video consists of a scene wherein Christian Von Koenigsegg, CEO of Koenigsegg, says that the record was achieved on an unprepped surface. He further said that he is competing against four-wheel-drive cars with hybrid engines and extremely responsive electric motors, using this twin-turbocharged internal combustion engine-powered hypercar.

Moreover, von Koenigsegg stated that the record-breaking numbers were down to software tweaks which have been introduced. In addition, the company will roll out the tweaks using over-the-air (OTA) updates.

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Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut: Engine Specs

The record-breaking rear-wheel-drive hypercar is powered by a 5.0L twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 1,280 bhp on standard fuel, rising to 1,600 bhp on E85-blended fuel. It is paired with a nine-speed Koenigsegg Light Speed Transmission (LST). Not only that, but the hypercar achieves a speed of 400 kmph from a standstill in 25.21 seconds.

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