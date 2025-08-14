Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut achieves 0 to 400 to 0 run in 25.21s, breaks world record

Koenigsegg has reclaimed the 0 to 400 to 0 kmph world record for homologated road cars, achieving the feat on August 7, 2025, at Orebro Airfield in Sweden. Behind the wheel was factory test driver Markus Lundh, who completed the run in an astonishing 25.21 seconds. This time beats both Koenigsegg’s own previous record from June 2024 and every other contender to date.

The improvement came thanks to a set of new software refinements known as “Absolut Overdrive," applied to the same Jesko Absolut used in last year’s run. These upgrades, which will be rolled out to customer cars, enhance drivetrain communication, transmission control, and torque management, allowing the car to put down power more effectively in less-than-ideal conditions.

Koenigsegg founder and CEO Christian von Koenigsegg praised the achievement, describing it as the result of “synergies between our engineering and development teams, our cutting-edge software architecture, and class-leading mechanical solutions."

What challenges did the team face?

Lundh had to contend with a drying tarmac after earlier rainfall, a factor that made both acceleration and braking more challenging. Even under these sub-optimal conditions, the Jesko Absolut’s combination of a low drag coefficient, sophisticated traction control, and immense engine performance delivered outstanding results.

The verified figures highlight the achievement: zero to four hundred to zero kilometres per hour in 25.21 seconds, zero to four hundred kilometres per hour in 16.77 seconds, and four hundred to zero in just 8.44 seconds. In imperial units, the car went from zero to 250 mph and back to zero in 25.67 seconds. These times shaved over two and a half seconds from the Jesko Absolut’s record of 27.83 seconds set in 2024.

Christian von Koenigsegg noted that achieving such results with a rear-wheel-drive combustion car, while surpassing several four-wheel-drive electric hypercars in straight-line tests, challenges conventional assumptions about performance technology.

What makes the Jesko Absolut capable of this performance?

The Jesko Absolut is a purpose-built, road-legal hypercar introduced in 2020 as the speed-oriented version of the Jesko. Its design focuses on aerodynamic efficiency rather than cornering grip, making it distinct from the track-focused Jesko Attack. The massive fixed rear wing is replaced by an elongated tail section with twin vertical fins, and the bodywork is refined through thousands of hours of computational fluid dynamics testing. The result is a drag coefficient of just 0.278 and significantly reduced downforce, around 150 kilograms compared with the Attack’s 1,400 kilograms.

At its core is a 5.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 producing 1,600 brake horsepower when running on E85 fuel. The engine uses a lightweight flat-plane crankshaft weighing only 12.5 kilograms and can rev to 8,500 rpm. Power is delivered through Koenigsegg’s nine-speed Light Speed Transmission, which employs multiple clutches to shift almost instantaneously without disrupting acceleration.

The car’s chassis and suspension are designed to remain stable at extreme speeds, while advanced electronic aids such as adjustable traction control and torque vectoring help manage the immense power through the rear wheels. These systems work alongside carbon-ceramic brakes capable of dissipating the enormous heat generated during high-speed stops.

Why is this record significant?

By outpacing all-electric hypercars in this specific acceleration and deceleration test, it demonstrates that rear-wheel-drive petrol-powered machines still have a place in the conversation about ultimate speed.

With only 125 units planned across both Absolut and Attack versions, the Jesko Absolut remains an exclusive example of what can be achieved when aerodynamics, mechanical engineering, and software development are all pushed to their limits.

